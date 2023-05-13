Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Counting: Check who is winning in Udupi, Shimoga & Chikmagalur district

The 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections were held on May 10 to elect 224 members of the state assembly. The counting began at 8 am IST on Saturday. So far, the Indian National Congress (INC) is leading with 119 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular). In the southern state, the Chikkaballapur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru Rural at 85.08 per cent. Below is the list of Udupi, Shimoga, Chitradurga and Chikmagalur. Scroll below to find out who are the emerging winners. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result Live Updates: Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Udupi District

The assembly election 2023 saw a slight decrease in voter turnout in Udupi as compared to 2018. This year 78.5 per cent voter turnout was registered in Udupi. The Udupi district with five constituencies Byndoor, Kundapura, Kapu and Karkal has recorded almost a five per cent decrease in voter turnout, as in 2018 it was 79.4 per cent. The Byndoor constituency recorded 77.8 per cent, while Kundapur, Kaup and Karkala constituency recorded 78.9 per cent 78.8 per cent and 81.3 per cent respectively.

UDUPI: Sr Number Constituency Leading/winner candidate Party Status 1. Byndoor K Gopal Poojray Congress Awaited 2. Kundapura A Kiran Kumar Kodgi BJP Awaited 3. Udupi Yashpal A Suvarna BJP Awaited 4. Kapu Gurme Suresh Shetty BJP Awaited 5. Karkal V Sunill Kumar BJP Awaited Also read | Karnataka Election Results 2023: Full list of Congress winning candidates with constituencies

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Chikmagalur district

CHIKMAGALUR:

The Chikmagalur district is one of the key constituencies among 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly polls 2023. This district is important for BJP as it has been a stronghold of the party for nearly 20 years. In 2018, BJP's CT Ravi won the district seat by defeating rival Congress candidate by a margin of 263,414 votes. The district recorded 82.2 per cent voter turnout in the previous Karnataka assembly election. Sr Number Constituency Leading/winner candidate Party Status 1. Sringeri T D Rajegowda Congress Awaited 2. Mudigere Deepak Doddaiah BJP Awaited 3. Tarikere GH Srinivasa Congress Awaited 4. Kadur Belli Prakash BJP Awaited 5. Chikmagalur H D Thammaiah Congress Awaited Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Shimoga district

The Bhadravati constituency falls under the Shimoga district, and the Shimoga assembly constituency falls under the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. In previous election, BJP's BY Raghavendra defeated S Madhubangarapp of the JD (S) by a margin of 223,360.

SHIMOGA Sr Number Constituency Leading/winner candidate Party Status 1. Shimoga Rural Sharada Puryanaik JD (S) Awaited 2. Bhadravati BK Sanagameshwara Congress Awaited 3. Trithahalli Araga Jnanendra BJP Awaited 4. Shikaripura Vijayendra Yediyurappa BJP Awaited 5. Sagar Vijayendra Yediyurappa BJP Awaited 6. Shimoga Channabasappa (Chenni) BJP Awaited 7. Sorab Madhu Bangarappa BJP Awaited Also read | Karnataka Election Results 2023: Check full list of JD(S) winning candidates with constituencies

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Chitradurga district

CHITRADURGA:

In Chitradurga, Raghu Achar from JD(S), GH Thippareddy and KC Veerendra are competing against each other in the Karnataka state assembly election. There are 246,346 voters in the district. This year, the total per cent of voting was recorded at 75.85 per cent. In 2018, GH Thippareddy of BJP won the seat by a margin of 32,985 votes, defeating KC Verrendra of JD (S). Sr Number Constituency Leading/winner candidate Party Status 1. Molakalmuru NY Gopalakrishnan Congress Awaited 2. Challakere T Raghumurthy Congress Awaited 3. Chitradurga KC Veerendra Puppy Congress Awaited 4. Hiriyur D Sudhakar Congress Awaited 5. Hosadurga B G Govindappa Congress Awaited 6. Holakere H Anjaneya Congress Awaited This is a live updating copy, the list will be updated as soon as as the final results are out.