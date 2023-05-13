Karnataka Election Result 2023: Winners declared! Check full list of Congress (INC) winning candidates
Story highlights
Karnataka Election Results 2023: The result for all 224 seats of Karnataka Assembly elections will be released on May 13, 2023. Check the full list of all the winners from Bengaluru, constituency-wise.
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Karnataka voted on Wednesday, May 10 to elect members on 224 assembly seats. The state registered a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which is the largest turnout in the history of Karnataka. “Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19%,” PTI quoted the Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka as saying.
Several exit polls predicted that Congress might have an edge in Karnataka but may not cross the majority mark of 113 seats. Meanwhile, HD Kumarawamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) said on Thursday that they have been approached by both Congress and BJP. Though both BJP and Congress have denied these claims and are sure of winning in the state.
“Largely peaceful voting in all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka and no repoll indicated in any of the 58,545 polling stations,” the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday night.
Reacting to the predictions in Congress’ favour, the party tweeted, “as the exit polls roll in, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Congress party is on track for a resounding victory.”
Below is the list of winning candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Status
|Arsikere
|K.M. SHIVALINGE GOWDA
|Result in Progress
|Athani
|LAXMAN. SANGAPPA. SAVADI
|Result in Progress
|Badami
|B.B.CHIMMANAKATTI
|Result in Progress
|Bagalkot
|METI. HULLAPPA. YAMANAPPA
|Result in Progress
|Bailhongal
|KOUJALAGI. MAHANTESH. SHIVANAND.
|Result in Progress
|Belgaum Rural
|Laxmi R. Hebbalkar
|Result in Progress
|Bellary
|B Nagendra
|Result in Progress
|Bhatkal
|MANKAL VAIDYA
|Result in Progress
|Byadgi
|Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar
|Winner
|Byndoor
|K. GOPAL POOJARY
|Result in Progress
|Challakere
|T. RAGHUMURTHY
|Winner
|Chamarajanagar
|C. Puttarangashetty
|Winner
|Chamrajpet
|B.Z.ZAMEER AHMED KHAN
|Result in Progress
|Chikkaballapur
|PRADEEP ESHWAR
|Result in Progress
|Chikkodi-Sadalga
|GANESH PRAKASH HUKKERI
|Result in Progress
|Chittapur
|PRIYANK KHARGE
|Winner
|Davanagere North
|S.S.MALLIKARJUN.
|Result in Progress
|Dharwad
|VINAY KULKARNI
|Winner
|Gadag
|H. K. PATIL
|Result in Progress
|Gokak
|KADADI MAHANTESH KALLAPPA
|Result in Progress
|Gundlupet
|H.M.Ganesh Prasad
|Result in Progress
|Hangal
|MANE SRINIVAS
|Result in Progress
|Haveri
|RUDRAPPA MANAPPA LAMANI
|Result in Progress
|Heggadadevankote
|ANIL CHIKKAMADHU
|Result in Progress
|Hiriyur
|D.SUDHAKAR
|Result in Progress
|Holalkere
|H.ANJANEYA
|Result in Progress
|Homnabad
|RAJASHEKHAR BASAVARAJ PATIL
|Result in Progress
|Honnali
|SHANTHANA GOWDA.D.G.
|Result in Progress
|Hosadurga
|B. G. GOVINDAPPA
|Result in Progress
|Hubli-Dharwad-East
|ABBAYYA PRASAD
|Result in Progress
|Hungund
|KASHAPPANAVARA VIJAYANAND SHIVASHANKRAPPA
|Result in Progress
|Kagwad
|BHARAMGOUDA ALAGOUDA KAGE
|Result in Progress
|Kalghatgi
|SANTOSH.S.LAD
|Winner
|Kanakapura
|D K SHIVAKUMAR
|Result in Progress
|Kittur
|BABASAHEB PATIL
|Result in Progress
|Kolar Gold Field
|ROOPA KALA. M
|Result in Progress
|Kollegal
|A.R.Krishnamurthy
|Result in Progress
|Krishnaraja
|M.K. SOMASHEKAR
|Result in Progress
|Kudachi
|MAHENDRA. KALLAPPA. TAMMANNAVAR
|Result in Progress
|Kudligi
|SRINIVAS N T
|Winner
|Kunigal
|DR|| H D RANGANATH
|Result in Progress
|Lingsugur
|D.S.HULAGERI
|Result in Progress
|Malur
|K.Y.NANJEGOWDA
|Result in Progress
|Mangalore
|U.T. KHADER FAREED
|Result in Progress
|Molakalmuru
|N.Y.GOPALAKRISHNA
|Result in Progress
|Muddebihal
|APPAJI. ALIYAS. CHANNABASAVARAJ. S/O SHANKARAO. NADAGOUDA.
|Result in Progress
|Mudhol
|TIMMAPUR. RAMAPPA. BALAPPA.
|Result in Progress
|Narasimharaja
|TANVEER SAIT
|Result in Progress
|Nargund
|B. R. YAVAGAL
|Result in Progress
|Puttur
|ASHOK KUMAR RAI
|Result in Progress
|Rajaji Nagar
|S.Suresh Kumar
|Winner
|Ramdurg
|ASHOK MAHADEVAPPA PATTAN
|Result in Progress
|Ranibennur
|PRAKASH KOLIWAD
|Result in Progress
|Ron
|GURUPADAGOUDA SANGANAGOUDA PATIL
|Winner
|Sandur
|E. TUKARAM
|Winner
|Sarvagnanagar
|KELACHANDRA JOSEPH GEORGE
|Winner
|Saundatti Yellamma
|VISHWAS VASANT VAIDYA
|Result in Progress
|Sedam
|DR. SHARANPRAKASH RUDRAPPA PATIL
|Result in Progress
|Shivajinagar
|RIZWAN ARSHAD
|Winner
|Siruguppa
|B. M. NAGARAJA
|Result in Progress
|Sorab
|MADHU BANGARAPPA
|Result in Progress
|Terdal
|SIDDU.RAMAPPA.KONNUR.
|Result in Progress
|Yelburga
|BASAVARAJ RAYAREDDI
|Result in Progress
|Yemkanmardi
|SATISH LAXMANARAO JARKIHOLI
|Result in Progress
(This is a live updating copy)
