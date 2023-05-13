ugc_banner

Karnataka Election Result 2023: Winners declared! Check full list of Congress (INC) winning candidates

BengaluruEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: May 13, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Here is the full list of all the winners of Congress with their constituencies. Photograph:(Twitter)

Karnataka Election Results 2023: The result for all 224 seats of Karnataka Assembly elections will be released on May 13, 2023. Check the full list of all the winners from Bengaluru, constituency-wise. 

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Karnataka voted on Wednesday, May 10 to elect members on 224 assembly seats. The state registered a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which is the largest turnout in the history of Karnataka. “Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19%,” PTI quoted the Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka as saying.

Several exit polls predicted that Congress might have an edge in Karnataka but may not cross the majority mark of 113 seats. Meanwhile, HD Kumarawamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) said on Thursday that they have been approached by both Congress and BJP. Though both BJP and Congress have denied these claims and are sure of winning in the state. 

“Largely peaceful voting in all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka and no repoll indicated in any of the 58,545 polling stations,” the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the predictions in Congress’ favour, the party tweeted, “as the exit polls roll in, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Congress party is on track for a resounding victory.”

Below is the list of winning candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023: 

Constituency Leading Candidate Status
Arsikere K.M. SHIVALINGE GOWDA Result in Progress
Athani LAXMAN. SANGAPPA. SAVADI Result in Progress
Badami B.B.CHIMMANAKATTI Result in Progress
Bagalkot METI. HULLAPPA. YAMANAPPA Result in Progress
Bailhongal KOUJALAGI. MAHANTESH. SHIVANAND. Result in Progress
Belgaum Rural Laxmi R. Hebbalkar Result in Progress
Bellary B Nagendra Result in Progress
Bhatkal MANKAL VAIDYA Result in Progress
Byadgi Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar Winner
Byndoor K. GOPAL POOJARY Result in Progress
Challakere T. RAGHUMURTHY Winner
Chamarajanagar C. Puttarangashetty Winner
Chamrajpet B.Z.ZAMEER AHMED KHAN Result in Progress
Chikkaballapur PRADEEP ESHWAR Result in Progress
Chikkodi-Sadalga GANESH PRAKASH HUKKERI Result in Progress
Chittapur PRIYANK KHARGE Winner
Davanagere North S.S.MALLIKARJUN. Result in Progress
Dharwad VINAY KULKARNI Winner
Gadag H. K. PATIL Result in Progress
Gokak KADADI MAHANTESH KALLAPPA Result in Progress
Gundlupet H.M.Ganesh Prasad Result in Progress
Hangal MANE SRINIVAS Result in Progress
Haveri RUDRAPPA MANAPPA LAMANI Result in Progress
Heggadadevankote ANIL CHIKKAMADHU Result in Progress
Hiriyur D.SUDHAKAR Result in Progress
Holalkere H.ANJANEYA Result in Progress
Homnabad RAJASHEKHAR BASAVARAJ PATIL Result in Progress
Honnali SHANTHANA GOWDA.D.G. Result in Progress
Hosadurga B. G. GOVINDAPPA Result in Progress
Hubli-Dharwad-East ABBAYYA PRASAD Result in Progress
Hungund KASHAPPANAVARA VIJAYANAND SHIVASHANKRAPPA Result in Progress
Kagwad BHARAMGOUDA ALAGOUDA KAGE Result in Progress
Kalghatgi SANTOSH.S.LAD Winner
Kanakapura D K SHIVAKUMAR Result in Progress
Kittur BABASAHEB PATIL Result in Progress
Kolar Gold Field ROOPA KALA. M Result in Progress
Kollegal A.R.Krishnamurthy Result in Progress
Krishnaraja M.K. SOMASHEKAR Result in Progress
Kudachi MAHENDRA. KALLAPPA. TAMMANNAVAR Result in Progress
Kudligi SRINIVAS N T Winner
Kunigal DR|| H D RANGANATH Result in Progress
Lingsugur D.S.HULAGERI Result in Progress
Malur K.Y.NANJEGOWDA Result in Progress
Mangalore U.T. KHADER FAREED Result in Progress
Molakalmuru N.Y.GOPALAKRISHNA Result in Progress
Muddebihal APPAJI. ALIYAS. CHANNABASAVARAJ. S/O SHANKARAO. NADAGOUDA. Result in Progress
Mudhol TIMMAPUR. RAMAPPA. BALAPPA. Result in Progress
Narasimharaja TANVEER SAIT Result in Progress
Nargund B. R. YAVAGAL Result in Progress
Puttur ASHOK KUMAR RAI Result in Progress
Rajaji Nagar S.Suresh Kumar Winner
Ramdurg ASHOK MAHADEVAPPA PATTAN Result in Progress
Ranibennur PRAKASH KOLIWAD Result in Progress
Ron GURUPADAGOUDA SANGANAGOUDA PATIL Winner
Sandur E. TUKARAM Winner
Sarvagnanagar KELACHANDRA JOSEPH GEORGE Winner
Saundatti Yellamma VISHWAS VASANT VAIDYA Result in Progress
Sedam DR. SHARANPRAKASH RUDRAPPA PATIL Result in Progress
Shivajinagar RIZWAN ARSHAD Winner
Siruguppa B. M. NAGARAJA Result in Progress
Sorab MADHU BANGARAPPA Result in Progress
Terdal SIDDU.RAMAPPA.KONNUR. Result in Progress
Yelburga BASAVARAJ RAYAREDDI Result in Progress
Yemkanmardi SATISH LAXMANARAO JARKIHOLI Result in Progress

(This is a live updating copy)

Follow Karnataka Election Results Live Blog here   

