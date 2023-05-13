Karnataka Election Result 2023: Winners declared! Check full list of Congress (INC) winning candidates

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Karnataka voted on Wednesday, May 10 to elect members on 224 assembly seats. The state registered a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which is the largest turnout in the history of Karnataka. “Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19%,” PTI quoted the Chief Electoral Office of Karnataka as saying.

Several exit polls predicted that Congress might have an edge in Karnataka but may not cross the majority mark of 113 seats. Meanwhile, HD Kumarawamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) said on Thursday that they have been approached by both Congress and BJP. Though both BJP and Congress have denied these claims and are sure of winning in the state.

“Largely peaceful voting in all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka and no repoll indicated in any of the 58,545 polling stations,” the Election Commission (EC) said on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the predictions in Congress’ favour, the party tweeted, “as the exit polls roll in, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Congress party is on track for a resounding victory.”

Below is the list of winning candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023: Constituency Leading Candidate Status Arsikere K.M. SHIVALINGE GOWDA Result in Progress Athani LAXMAN. SANGAPPA. SAVADI Result in Progress Badami B.B.CHIMMANAKATTI Result in Progress Bagalkot METI. HULLAPPA. YAMANAPPA Result in Progress Bailhongal KOUJALAGI. MAHANTESH. SHIVANAND. Result in Progress Belgaum Rural Laxmi R. Hebbalkar Result in Progress Bellary B Nagendra Result in Progress Bhatkal MANKAL VAIDYA Result in Progress Byadgi Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar Winner Byndoor K. GOPAL POOJARY Result in Progress Challakere T. RAGHUMURTHY Winner Chamarajanagar C. Puttarangashetty Winner Chamrajpet B.Z.ZAMEER AHMED KHAN Result in Progress Chikkaballapur PRADEEP ESHWAR Result in Progress Chikkodi-Sadalga GANESH PRAKASH HUKKERI Result in Progress Chittapur PRIYANK KHARGE Winner Davanagere North S.S.MALLIKARJUN. Result in Progress Dharwad VINAY KULKARNI Winner Gadag H. K. PATIL Result in Progress Gokak KADADI MAHANTESH KALLAPPA Result in Progress Gundlupet H.M.Ganesh Prasad Result in Progress Hangal MANE SRINIVAS Result in Progress Haveri RUDRAPPA MANAPPA LAMANI Result in Progress Heggadadevankote ANIL CHIKKAMADHU Result in Progress Hiriyur D.SUDHAKAR Result in Progress Holalkere H.ANJANEYA Result in Progress Homnabad RAJASHEKHAR BASAVARAJ PATIL Result in Progress Honnali SHANTHANA GOWDA.D.G. Result in Progress Hosadurga B. G. GOVINDAPPA Result in Progress Hubli-Dharwad-East ABBAYYA PRASAD Result in Progress Hungund KASHAPPANAVARA VIJAYANAND SHIVASHANKRAPPA Result in Progress Kagwad BHARAMGOUDA ALAGOUDA KAGE Result in Progress Kalghatgi SANTOSH.S.LAD Winner Kanakapura D K SHIVAKUMAR Result in Progress Kittur BABASAHEB PATIL Result in Progress Kolar Gold Field ROOPA KALA. M Result in Progress Kollegal A.R.Krishnamurthy Result in Progress Krishnaraja M.K. SOMASHEKAR Result in Progress Kudachi MAHENDRA. KALLAPPA. TAMMANNAVAR Result in Progress Kudligi SRINIVAS N T Winner Kunigal DR|| H D RANGANATH Result in Progress Lingsugur D.S.HULAGERI Result in Progress Malur K.Y.NANJEGOWDA Result in Progress Mangalore U.T. KHADER FAREED Result in Progress Molakalmuru N.Y.GOPALAKRISHNA Result in Progress Muddebihal APPAJI. ALIYAS. CHANNABASAVARAJ. S/O SHANKARAO. NADAGOUDA. Result in Progress Mudhol TIMMAPUR. RAMAPPA. BALAPPA. Result in Progress Narasimharaja TANVEER SAIT Result in Progress Nargund B. R. YAVAGAL Result in Progress Puttur ASHOK KUMAR RAI Result in Progress Rajaji Nagar S.Suresh Kumar Winner Ramdurg ASHOK MAHADEVAPPA PATTAN Result in Progress Ranibennur PRAKASH KOLIWAD Result in Progress Ron GURUPADAGOUDA SANGANAGOUDA PATIL Winner Sandur E. TUKARAM Winner Sarvagnanagar KELACHANDRA JOSEPH GEORGE Winner Saundatti Yellamma VISHWAS VASANT VAIDYA Result in Progress Sedam DR. SHARANPRAKASH RUDRAPPA PATIL Result in Progress Shivajinagar RIZWAN ARSHAD Winner Siruguppa B. M. NAGARAJA Result in Progress Sorab MADHU BANGARAPPA Result in Progress Terdal SIDDU.RAMAPPA.KONNUR. Result in Progress Yelburga BASAVARAJ RAYAREDDI Result in Progress Yemkanmardi SATISH LAXMANARAO JARKIHOLI Result in Progress (This is a live updating copy)