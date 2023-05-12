Karnataka Elections Result 2023 Live Updates: CM Bommai predicts ‘comfortable majority’ for BJP

In the 2018 Karnataka state elections, no party won a clear majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 80 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) with 37 seats. Additionally, there was one independent member, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) each won one seat.

As no party had a majority, the Congress and JD(S) began negotiations to form an alliance. However, the BJP, as the single largest party, staked claim to form the government. B. S. Yediyurappa was appointed Chief Minister, but his government was dissolved within three days as he failed to muster enough support.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition then formed the government, with H. D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. However, the government collapsed 14 months later when 17 ruling coalition legislators resigned and defected to the BJP.

The BJP then won 12 out of 15 seats in the subsequent by-elections held in 2019. In 2021, BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, and he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP.