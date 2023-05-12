Karnataka Elections Result 2023 Live Updates: CM Bommai predicts ‘comfortable majority’ for BJP
Karnataka Assembly Elections Result 2023 live updates: The results of the Karnataka elections, held on Wednesday, will be announced on May 13, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and JD(S) competing for power in the state. Voting took place in a three-way race in which the incumbent BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are vying for dominance. Thirty-six counting centres have been set up across Karnataka, and security has been beefed up at these centres to prevent any untoward incidents.
According to exit polls, the Karnataka elections may result in a hung assembly, with some polls giving the Congress a slight advantage. If neither the Congress nor the BJP can reach the majority mark of 113 in the 224-seat assembly, JD(S) is expected to play a kingmaker role. In the event of a hung assembly, both the BJP and the Congress have approached JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to form a coalition. However, leaders from both the BJP and Congress are confident that their respective parties will emerge victorious.
Karnataka had over 11.71 lakh first-time voters. To encourage young voters to take part in the democratic process, 286 of these polling stations were run by the youngest staff available, in line with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) initiative.
In the state, a total of 737 polling stations based on themes and ethnicity were established.
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Congress' victory in Karnataka is PM Modi's defeat because no one campaigned in Karnataka except him. After (BJP's) Karnataka's defeat, Delhi's door is open for Congress in 2024.”
To check the results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India- https://results.eci.gov.in/
On the homepage, click on ‘General Elections to Assembly Constituency May 2023’
There, the result trends will appear on the screen.
Karnataka CM Bommai has predicted a comfortable majority for BJP in the election results even as exit polls give Congress an edge. "All the exit polls predicted that Yogi Adityanath will not come back but he came back in Uttar Pradesh. Last time, they (exit polls) predicted only 80 seats for BJP and 107 for Congress but it came reverse... We are confident with our ground reports and we will come with a comfortable majority," Bommai was quoted as saying by ANI.
In the 2018 Karnataka state elections, no party won a clear majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 104 seats, followed by the Congress with 80 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) with 37 seats. Additionally, there was one independent member, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) each won one seat.
As no party had a majority, the Congress and JD(S) began negotiations to form an alliance. However, the BJP, as the single largest party, staked claim to form the government. B. S. Yediyurappa was appointed Chief Minister, but his government was dissolved within three days as he failed to muster enough support.
The Congress-JD(S) coalition then formed the government, with H. D. Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. However, the government collapsed 14 months later when 17 ruling coalition legislators resigned and defected to the BJP.
The BJP then won 12 out of 15 seats in the subsequent by-elections held in 2019. In 2021, BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, and he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP.
Karnataka recorded a record voter turnout of 73.19 per cent in Assembly Polls conducted Wednesday. "Karnataka has created a new record for itself. Final voter turnout for Karnataka Election 2023 stands at 73.19 per cent," said the Chief Electoral Office, Karnataka. The EC also noted that largely peaceful voting was conducted at the 58,545 polling stations across the state.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed concerns raised by the Congress party regarding EVMs deployed in Karnataka. Previously, Congress alleged that the EVMs were deployed in South African elections. The EC clarified that South Africa doesn’t even use EVMs and advised Congress to refrain from spreading baseless information.
H D Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has stated that both Congress and BJP have approached him to form a post-poll coalition in case of a hung verdict. At the same time, Congress is insisting that the party will definitely reach the majority mark. The majority mark in the 224-seat Karnataka assembly is 113. Congress president DK Shivakumar said, “I do not know about JD(S), let them take their own call. I don't have any backup plan, my only plan is that Congress party will come to power."