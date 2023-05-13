Karnataka Elections 2023 WINNERS declared: Check full list of BJP candidates with constituencies

Karnataka Election Results 2023 BJP WINNERSt: As counting for Karnataka's election comes to an end, the Bhartiya Janata Party has two declared winners. The party stands second in the race with 63 seats, whereas the India National Congress had a comfortable win with 136 seats and the Janata Dal (S) third with 22 seats. However, the BJP has three declared winners in Mahalakshmi Layout and Rajaji Nagar, where K Goapaliah and S Suresh Kumar took the lead. The results come as the opposition party Congress had been accusing the former BJP government of corruption and harassing people.

On May 10, after the pre-exit poll predicted that Congress will be leading the race, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rejected the predictions claiming that the saffron party would get the numbers to form the government in the state again. But after the results were announced Bommai admitted defeat and said that the party will introspect once the results are out.

He said, "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM & BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

Below is the list of winning candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023:

Constituency Candidate Party Status Arabhavi BALACHANDRA LAXMANRAO JARKIHOLI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Aurad PRABHU B CHAVAN Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Bangalore South M Krishnappa Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Bantval RAJESH NAIK U Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Basavakalyan SHARANU SALAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Basavanagudi RAVI SUBRAMANYA L.A. Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Belgaum Dakshin ABHAY PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Belthangady HARISH POONJA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Belur H.K. SURESH (HULLALLI SURESH) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Bijapur City BASANAGOUDA R PATIL (YATNAL) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Bommanahalli SATHISH REDDY .M Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Byndoor GURURAJ SHETTY GANTIHOLE Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress C.V. Raman Nagar S. RAGHU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Chickpet UDAY B. GARUDACHAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Chincholi AVINASH UMESH JADHAV Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Dasarahalli S. MUNIRAJU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Doddaballapur DHEERAJ MUNIRAJ Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Gokak JARKIHOLI RAMESH LAXMANRAO Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Gulbarga Rural BASAWARAJ MATTIMUDU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Gulbarga Uttar CHANDRAKANT B. PATIL (CHANDU PATIL) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Hadagalli KRISHNA NAYAKA. Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Harihar B P HARISH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Holalkere M.CHANDRAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Homnabad SIDDU PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Hubli-Dharwad-Central MAHESH TENGINAKAI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Hubli-Dharwad-West ARVIND BELLAD Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Hukkeri KATTI NIKHIL UMESH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Jagalur S.V.RAMACHANDRA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Jamkhandi JAGADEESH SHIVAYYA GUDAGUNTI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress K.R. Pura B. A. BASAVARAJA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Kapu GURME SURESH SHETTY Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Karkal V SUNILL KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Khanapur Vithal Somanna Halagekar Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Krishnaraja T.S. SRIVATHSA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Kundapura A KIRAN KUMAR KODGI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Kundgol M R PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Kushtagi DODDANAGOUDA HANAMAGOUDA PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Lingsugur MANAPPA D VAJJAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Mahadevapura MANJULA S Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Mahalakshmi Layout K. GOPALAIAH Bharatiya Janata Party Winner Malleshwaram DR ASHWATH NARAYAN C N Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Malur K.S.MANJUNATHAGOWDA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Mangalore City North BHARATH SHETTY. Y. Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Mangalore City South D.VEDAVYASA KAMATH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Moodabidri UMANATHA KOTIAN Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Mudigere DEEPAK DODDAIAH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Nargund C. C. PATIl Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Nippani JOLLE SHASHIKALA ANNASAHEB Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Padmanaba Nagar R. ASHOKA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Raichur Dr. Shivaraj Patil Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Rajaji Nagar S.SURESH KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Winner Raybag AIHOLE DURYODHAN MAHALINGAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Sakleshpur CEMENT MANJU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Shiggaon BASAVARAJ BOMMAI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Shikaripura VIJAYENDRA YEDIYURAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Shimoga CHANNABASAPPA (CHENNI) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Shirahatti DR.CHANDRU LAMANI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Sullia BHAGIRATHI MURULYA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Terdal SIDDU SAVADI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Tirthahalli ARAGA JNANENDRA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Tumkur Rural B.SURESH GOWDA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Udupi YASHPAL A SUVARNA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Vijay Nagar H RAVINDRA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Yelahanka S R VISHWANATH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Yellapur ARABAIL HEBBAR SHIVARAM Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress Yeshvanthapura S.T. SOMASHEKAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress (This is a live updating copy)