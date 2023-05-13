ugc_banner

Karnataka Elections 2023 WINNERS declared: Check full list of BJP candidates with constituencies

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: May 13, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party for the second time claimed power in Karnataka Elections 2023. Conquering all exit poll predictions and opposition, BJP clearly became the single largest party. Photograph:(Agencies)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Competing to secure a second term in India's southern state, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 63 seats. Below is the list of complete BJP winners. Scroll to check!

Karnataka Election Results 2023 BJP WINNERSt: As counting for Karnataka's election comes to an end, the Bhartiya Janata Party has two declared winners. The party stands second in the race with 63 seats, whereas the India National Congress had a comfortable win with 136 seats and the Janata Dal (S) third with 22 seats. However, the BJP has three declared winners in Mahalakshmi Layout and Rajaji Nagar, where K Goapaliah and S Suresh Kumar took the lead. The results come as the opposition party Congress had been accusing the former BJP government of corruption and harassing people.  

On May 10, after the pre-exit poll predicted that Congress will be leading the race, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rejected the predictions claiming that the saffron party would get the numbers to form the government in the state again. But after the results were announced Bommai admitted defeat and said that the party will introspect once the results are out. 

He said, "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM & BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

Below is the list of winning candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023: 

Constituency Candidate Party Status
Arabhavi BALACHANDRA LAXMANRAO JARKIHOLI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Aurad PRABHU B CHAVAN Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Bangalore South M Krishnappa Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Bantval RAJESH NAIK U Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Basavakalyan SHARANU SALAGAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Basavanagudi RAVI SUBRAMANYA L.A. Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Belgaum Dakshin ABHAY PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Belthangady HARISH POONJA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Belur H.K. SURESH (HULLALLI SURESH) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Bijapur City BASANAGOUDA R PATIL (YATNAL) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Bommanahalli SATHISH REDDY .M Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Byndoor GURURAJ SHETTY GANTIHOLE Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
C.V. Raman Nagar S. RAGHU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Chickpet UDAY B. GARUDACHAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Chincholi AVINASH UMESH JADHAV Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Dasarahalli S. MUNIRAJU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Doddaballapur DHEERAJ MUNIRAJ Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Gokak JARKIHOLI RAMESH LAXMANRAO Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Gulbarga Rural BASAWARAJ MATTIMUDU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Gulbarga Uttar CHANDRAKANT B. PATIL (CHANDU PATIL) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Hadagalli KRISHNA NAYAKA. Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Harihar B P HARISH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Holalkere M.CHANDRAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Homnabad SIDDU PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Hubli-Dharwad-Central MAHESH TENGINAKAI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Hubli-Dharwad-West ARVIND BELLAD Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Hukkeri KATTI NIKHIL UMESH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Jagalur S.V.RAMACHANDRA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Jamkhandi JAGADEESH SHIVAYYA GUDAGUNTI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
K.R. Pura B. A. BASAVARAJA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Kapu GURME SURESH SHETTY Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Karkal V SUNILL KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Khanapur Vithal Somanna Halagekar Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Krishnaraja T.S. SRIVATHSA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Kundapura A KIRAN KUMAR KODGI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Kundgol M R PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Kushtagi DODDANAGOUDA HANAMAGOUDA PATIL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Lingsugur MANAPPA D VAJJAL Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Mahadevapura MANJULA S Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Mahalakshmi Layout K. GOPALAIAH Bharatiya Janata Party Winner
Malleshwaram DR ASHWATH NARAYAN C N Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Malur K.S.MANJUNATHAGOWDA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Mangalore City North BHARATH SHETTY. Y. Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Mangalore City South D.VEDAVYASA KAMATH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Moodabidri UMANATHA KOTIAN Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Mudigere DEEPAK DODDAIAH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Nargund C. C. PATIl Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Nippani JOLLE SHASHIKALA ANNASAHEB Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Padmanaba Nagar R. ASHOKA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Raichur Dr. Shivaraj Patil Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Rajaji Nagar S.SURESH KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party Winner
Raybag AIHOLE DURYODHAN MAHALINGAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Sakleshpur CEMENT MANJU Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Shiggaon BASAVARAJ BOMMAI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Shikaripura VIJAYENDRA YEDIYURAPPA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Shimoga CHANNABASAPPA (CHENNI) Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Shirahatti DR.CHANDRU LAMANI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Sullia BHAGIRATHI MURULYA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Terdal SIDDU SAVADI Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Tirthahalli ARAGA JNANENDRA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Tumkur Rural B.SURESH GOWDA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Udupi YASHPAL A SUVARNA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Vijay Nagar H RAVINDRA Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Yelahanka S R VISHWANATH Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Yellapur ARABAIL HEBBAR SHIVARAM Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress
Yeshvanthapura S.T. SOMASHEKAR Bharatiya Janata Party Result in Progress

(This is a live updating copy)

Follow Karnataka Election Results Live Blog here .

RELATED

Men not allowed: India’s national capital to get 250 women-only ‘pink parks’

India: ‘Daiva Narthakas’ now hope for honorarium from Congress government in Karnataka

India’s Congress party unseats BJP from power in Karnataka state, gets clear majority

Topics