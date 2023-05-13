Karnataka Elections 2023 WINNERS declared: Check full list of BJP candidates with constituencies
Story highlights
Karnataka Election Results 2023: Competing to secure a second term in India's southern state, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 63 seats. Below is the list of complete BJP winners. Scroll to check!
Karnataka Election Results 2023 BJP WINNERSt: As counting for Karnataka's election comes to an end, the Bhartiya Janata Party has two declared winners. The party stands second in the race with 63 seats, whereas the India National Congress had a comfortable win with 136 seats and the Janata Dal (S) third with 22 seats. However, the BJP has three declared winners in Mahalakshmi Layout and Rajaji Nagar, where K Goapaliah and S Suresh Kumar took the lead. The results come as the opposition party Congress had been accusing the former BJP government of corruption and harassing people.
On May 10, after the pre-exit poll predicted that Congress will be leading the race, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai rejected the predictions claiming that the saffron party would get the numbers to form the government in the state again. But after the results were announced Bommai admitted defeat and said that the party will introspect once the results are out.
He said, "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by PM & BJP workers, we've not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come we'll do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."
Below is the list of winning candidates for the Karnataka Election 2023:
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Status
|Arabhavi
|BALACHANDRA LAXMANRAO JARKIHOLI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Aurad
|PRABHU B CHAVAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Bangalore South
|M Krishnappa
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Bantval
|RAJESH NAIK U
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Basavakalyan
|SHARANU SALAGAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Basavanagudi
|RAVI SUBRAMANYA L.A.
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Belgaum Dakshin
|ABHAY PATIL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Belthangady
|HARISH POONJA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Belur
|H.K. SURESH (HULLALLI SURESH)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Bijapur City
|BASANAGOUDA R PATIL (YATNAL)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Bommanahalli
|SATHISH REDDY .M
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Byndoor
|GURURAJ SHETTY GANTIHOLE
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|C.V. Raman Nagar
|S. RAGHU
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Chickpet
|UDAY B. GARUDACHAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Chincholi
|AVINASH UMESH JADHAV
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Dasarahalli
|S. MUNIRAJU
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Doddaballapur
|DHEERAJ MUNIRAJ
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Gokak
|JARKIHOLI RAMESH LAXMANRAO
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Gulbarga Rural
|BASAWARAJ MATTIMUDU
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Gulbarga Uttar
|CHANDRAKANT B. PATIL (CHANDU PATIL)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Hadagalli
|KRISHNA NAYAKA.
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Harihar
|B P HARISH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Holalkere
|M.CHANDRAPPA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Homnabad
|SIDDU PATIL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Hubli-Dharwad-Central
|MAHESH TENGINAKAI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Hubli-Dharwad-West
|ARVIND BELLAD
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Hukkeri
|KATTI NIKHIL UMESH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Jagalur
|S.V.RAMACHANDRA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Jamkhandi
|JAGADEESH SHIVAYYA GUDAGUNTI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|K.R. Pura
|B. A. BASAVARAJA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Kapu
|GURME SURESH SHETTY
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Karkal
|V SUNILL KUMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Khanapur
|Vithal Somanna Halagekar
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Krishnaraja
|T.S. SRIVATHSA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Kundapura
|A KIRAN KUMAR KODGI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Kundgol
|M R PATIL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Kushtagi
|DODDANAGOUDA HANAMAGOUDA PATIL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Lingsugur
|MANAPPA D VAJJAL
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Mahadevapura
|MANJULA S
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Mahalakshmi Layout
|K. GOPALAIAH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Winner
|Malleshwaram
|DR ASHWATH NARAYAN C N
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Malur
|K.S.MANJUNATHAGOWDA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Mangalore City North
|BHARATH SHETTY. Y.
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Mangalore City South
|D.VEDAVYASA KAMATH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Moodabidri
|UMANATHA KOTIAN
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Mudigere
|DEEPAK DODDAIAH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Nargund
|C. C. PATIl
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Nippani
|JOLLE SHASHIKALA ANNASAHEB
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Padmanaba Nagar
|R. ASHOKA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Raichur
|Dr. Shivaraj Patil
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Rajaji Nagar
|S.SURESH KUMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Winner
|Raybag
|AIHOLE DURYODHAN MAHALINGAPPA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Sakleshpur
|CEMENT MANJU
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Shiggaon
|BASAVARAJ BOMMAI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Shikaripura
|VIJAYENDRA YEDIYURAPPA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Shimoga
|CHANNABASAPPA (CHENNI)
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Shirahatti
|DR.CHANDRU LAMANI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Sullia
|BHAGIRATHI MURULYA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Terdal
|SIDDU SAVADI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Tirthahalli
|ARAGA JNANENDRA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Tumkur Rural
|B.SURESH GOWDA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Udupi
|YASHPAL A SUVARNA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Vijay Nagar
|H RAVINDRA
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Yelahanka
|S R VISHWANATH
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Yellapur
|ARABAIL HEBBAR SHIVARAM
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
|Yeshvanthapura
|S.T. SOMASHEKAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|Result in Progress
(This is a live updating copy)
Follow Karnataka Election Results Live Blog here .