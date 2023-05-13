Karnataka Election Results 2023: Winners declared! Check full list of JD(S) winners with constituencies

Karnataka Election Results 2023: The vote counting has begun for the Karnataka Assembly elections on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The former Chief Minister of Karnataka and leader of Janata Dal-Secular, HD Kumaraswamy, on Friday, May 12, announced that his party was ready for a post-poll alliance with the single largest party. According to the exit poll results of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, the state might have a hung assembly with Congress as the single largest party, followed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumaraswamy said that JD(S) was open to the party that offers them potential lifelines ahead of the vote counting on Saturday, May 13. Karnataka Election Results 2023: Who will JD(S) choose: Congress or BJP? Janata Dal-Secular played an important role in forming the government in the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2018, as the state witnessed a hung assembly. If we look at JD(S)'s past choice, the party chose Congress as an ally. However, many JD(S) MLAs left the alliance to join Bharatiya Janata Party. The exit poll results of 2023 indicate a hung assembly with Congress as the single largest party. It has raised the question of Janata Dal Secular's choice in these elections.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar ruled out a post-poll deal with the JDS. He said, "There is no chance of an alliance with JDS. We will form a government of our own. He also showed confidence in the former chief minister Siddaramaiah's prediction of Congress winning 130 to 150 seats. However, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy said the 'kingmaker' party was prepared for a post-poll alliance with either Congress or BJP. Thus, JD(S) has not confirmed their choice for the coalition in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. As the kingmaker, JD(S) is likely to choose the party with the highest number of seats post-counting.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Election Results 2023: Full list of Congress winning candidates with constituencies Karnataka Elections 2023: Where does Janata Dal Secular stand Janata Dal-Secular is a strong regional party in Karnataka, led by Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy. It has come to power in Karnataka twice. However, JD(S) has been out of office since 2019. The 'kingmaker' party is expecting over 30 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023. According to some reports, Kumaraswamy will negotiate to become the chief minister of Karnataka in place of the party's support.

JD(S) leaders claimed that Congress and BJP have reached out to them for support. However, both parties have denied any such claim. As the vote counting begins in Karnataka, all eyes are on JD(S).

ALSO READ | Karnataka Election Results 2023 LIVE: Check full list of constituency-wise winners of BJP, Congress and JDS Karnataka Election Results 2023: Janata Dal Secular Wins 13 Seats Janata Dal Secular has won their first seat in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. MR Manjunath won the seat from Hanur. As per the latest figures by ECI, JD(S) is likely to win 21 seats. Here is the list of winners so far. Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Arkalgud A. MANJU JDS Result Declared Chikkanayakanahalli C B SURESH BAABU JDS Result Declared Gurmitkal SHARANA GOWDA KANDAKUR JDS Result Declared Hagaribommanahalli Nemarajanaik.K JDS Result Declared Hanur M.R. MANJUNATH JDS Result Declared Hassan Swaroop Prakash JDS Result Declared Holenarasipur H.D. REVANNA JDS Result Declared Hunsur G.D. HARISH GOWDA JDS Result Declared Mulbagal SAMRUDDHI V. MANJUNATH JDS Result Declared Shravanabelagola C.N. BALAKRISHNA JDS Result Declared Sidlaghatta B.N. RAVI KUMAR JDS Result Declared Turuvekere M.T.KRISHNAPPA JDS Result Declared Karnataka Election Results 2023: JD(S) Full List of Winners According to the latest figures by ECI, Janata Dal Secular is leading in Maddur. DC Thammanna is the leading candidate of JDS from Maddur. He's 171 votes ahead of Indian National Congress's Udaya KM. Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Arkalgud A. MANJU JDS Result Declared Chamundeshwari G. T. DEVEGOWDA JDS Result in Progress Channapatna H.D. KUMARASWAMY JDS Result in Progress Chikkanayakanahalli C B SURESH BAABU JDS Result Declared Devadurga Karemma JDS Result in Progress Devar Hippargi BHIMANAGOUDA (RAJUGOUDA) BASANAGOUDA PATIL JDS Result in Progress Gurmitkal SHARANA GOWDA KANDAKUR JDS Result Declared Hagaribommanahalli Nemarajanaik.K JDS Result Declared Hanur M.R. MANJUNATH JDS Result Declared Hassan Swaroop Prakash JDS Result Declared Holenarasipur H.D. REVANNA JDS Result Declared Hunsur G.D. HARISH GOWDA JDS Result Declared Krishnarajpet H.T.MANJU JDS Result in Progress Kumta SURAJ NAIK SONI JDS Result in Progress Mulbagal SAMRUDDHI V. MANJUNATH JDS Result Declared Shimoga Rural SHARADA PURYANAIK JDS Result in Progress Shravanabelagola C.N. BALAKRISHNA JDS Result Declared Sidlaghatta B.N. RAVI KUMAR JDS Result Declared Srinivaspur G.K. VENKATASHIVAREDDY JDS Result in Progress Tumkur City N GOVINDARAJU JDS Result in Progress Turuvekere M.T.KRISHNAPPA JDS Result Declared (This is a live updating copy)