Karnataka Election Results 2023: Check who's winning in Bellary, Bijapur, Vijayanagara & Raichur district

Karnataka Election Results 2023: The vote counting for the Karnataka Assembly elections, held on May 10, 2023, has begun in all the 224 constituencies of the state. The latest figures by the Election Commission of India show the leading parties in the constituencies, including Bellary, Bijapur, Raichur, and Vijayanagara. The final results will be out on Saturday, May 13. According to the exit polls, Karnataka might face a hung assembly with Congress as the single largest party.

The total number of candidates in the political fray is 2,163. Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates in all 224 constituencies. Congress has fielded candidates in 223 constituencies. It is supporting Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in Melukote. Furthermore, the number of candidates fielded by JD(S) is 207. In the poll fray, there are 2,427 male candidates, 184 female candidates and 2 others.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission of India, B Nagendra of the Indian National Congress is leading in the Bellary district of Karnataka by 24,620 votes. The trailing candidate, B Sreeramulun, is from Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2018, BJP candidate, G Somasekhara Reddy, won the seat from Bellary, and Anil Lad came in second place.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Bijapur City

In Bijapur City, JT Patil of the Indian National Congress is leading by 10,645 votes. The trailing candidate is Nirani Muragesh Rudrappa of the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2018, the seat was won by BJP's Basanagoud R Patil (Yatnal). He defeated INC's Abdul Hameed Mushrif.

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Raichur

In Raichur, there's a close fight between Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party. Currently, Dr Shivaraj Patil is leading by 2035 votes. The trailing candidate is Congress's Mohammed Shalam.