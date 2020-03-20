'Justice has prevailed': PM Modi on Nirbhaya case convicts hanging

All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday. Reacting to the hanging Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Justice has prevailed" while emphasizing on the importance on the safety of women.

"It's of utmost importance to ensure the dignity and safety of women. Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there's an emphasis on equality and opportunity, " PM Modi said.

In December 2012, a 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' and 'Damini' (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted in a moving bus in south Delhi.

In later days, her situation continued to deteriorate and on December 29, she succumbed to injuries in a Singapore hospital.

A total of six people -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were convicted in the gang rape and murder of the paramedic student.

Meanwhile, Nirbhaya's mother hailed the hanging as she said that today she finally got justice.

"As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice," Asha Devi said just minutes after the convicts were hanged.

"We will request the Supreme Court to issue guidelines so that no one can adopt delaying tactics in such cases in future," Nirbhaya's mother added.