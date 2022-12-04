JRD Tata, Air India and the determination to fly high

In the last 150 years, a legacy has been created by the Tatas of being the nation-builders in India. From launching the first commercial airlines of India in 1948 to making the first indigenous car – the Tatas have contributed extensively through generations.



Tata Airlines, the first Indian airline that proudly flew in the international skies bearing the Indian flag in the 1940s and 1950s, was founded by JRD Tata. It later became Air India, which started its first international service in 1948 from Mumbai to London, giving the country a proud moment to cherish.

Today, the Indian aviation sector is witnessing a new phase with the merger of Air India and Vistara, at a time when almost half a dozen big and small airlines have been wiped out of the market. As we enter this historic phase, we look back at how meticulously Air India was shaped by JRD Tata to become the one big giant it is today.

JRD and his love for Air India



JRD was firmly determined to make Air India the world's best airline, despite fierce competition from numerous global airlines. It was important for him because Air India was not any ordinary airline but an airline which carried the image of India across the world.



Harish Bhat's 'Tata Stories: 40 Timeless Tales to Inspire You' narrates how while travelling on Air India's inaugural international flight, he carefully observed the reaction of his fellow passengers and was relieved when the flight went well and the plane landed on time in London.



“It was for me a great and stirring event... seeing the Indian flag displayed on both sides of the Malabar Princess (the name of that particular aircraft) as she stood proudly on the apron at the airports of Cairo, Geneva and London filled me with joy and emotion,” Tata said.



After this, Tata had an unwavering resolute to make Air India stand out for which he knew high standards of excellence and customer service were required.



To the employees of the airline, he explained, “I want that the passengers who travel with us do not have occasion to complain. I want to establish that there is no airline which is better liked by passengers, that is safer and more punctual, where the food and service is better, and which sets a better image than Air India.”