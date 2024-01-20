Jammu and Kashmir: Investigation agency chargesheets 12 terror accused overilling of a Kashmiri Pandit

State Investigation Agency (SIA) in India's Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has chargesheeted 12 terror accused in a case of Killing of a Kashmiri pandit. Sanjay Sharma was killed last year in south Kashmir's Pulwama District. The case, initially registered in a police state in Litter, Pulwama was later transferred to SIA Kashmir for investigation.

According to the State Investigation Agency (SIA), the crime took place at Achhan Pulwama on February 26, 2023. Subsequent investigation revealed a broader conspiracy originating from across the border.

"The aim was to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the valley, using the murder of an innocent person from the minority community to fuel communal disharmony and sustain terrorism. Upon taking over the case, SIA Kashmir conducted extensive searches across south Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence. This evidence exposed the accused persons' involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harboring the accused, and concealing evidence," said an SIA Official.

The investigation revealed that the accused individuals were acting on instructions from terror handlers across the border in Pakistan. They were maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms.

According to the State Investigation Agency (SIA), a man named Jazim Farooq Wani pulled the trigger and received weapons handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah after directions from Pakistani handler Khalid Kamran.