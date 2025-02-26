External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway project has come to a halt due to Myanmar's internal conflicts.

The completion of the highway is considered to be a game changer in India's neighbourhood policy in engaging with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

India's "Neighbourhood First" policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's "Neighbourhood First" policy achievements, noting substantial advancements in ties with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

He cited India's role in shipping vaccines to neighbouring nations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been steady growth and deepening of ties between New Delhi and ASEAN, which should be further leveraged by all concerned," Jaishankar said at a session on 'Act East, Act Fast and Act First' at the Advantage Assam Summit in Guwahati.

"The situation in Myanmar has paused the IMTT Highway project... We cannot allow this [Myanmar unrest] to block something so momentous. Practical solutions will have to be found to ensure the advancement of this initiative," he said.

1,400-km-long highway would link India with Southeast Asia by land

Till July 2023, at least 70 per cent of construction work on the IMTT highway had been completed. The 1,400-km-long highway would link India, Myanmar, and Thailand by land, promoting trade and economic cooperation among the three nations. It will give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.

The highway was intended to start from Moreh in Manipur, India, pass through Myanmar, and reach Mae Sot in Thailand.

No timeline for the completion and operationalisation of the trilateral highway has been given. The strategic highway project has been delayed many times. Earlier, the government had been aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.

