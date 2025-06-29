At least three devotees were killed and over ten were injured early Sunday (Jun 29) morning in a stampede-like situation near the Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri during the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, officials said. The tragic incident occurred around 4:30 am at Saradhabali, where thousands had gathered for darshan (a glimpse) of Lord Jagannath as the chariot procession reached its destination. Authorities said a sudden surge in the crowd near the temple gates triggered panic, leading to chaos and a deadly crush. As per reports, the dead include two women and a 70-year-old man.

What happened near the Gundicha Temple?

The stampede-like situation unfolded as it became increasingly difficult for authorities to manage the devotees, as thousands pushed forward for a glimpse of the deity Lord Jagannath.

As the crowd swelled and people pushed and shoved to get a fleeting look at Lord Jagannath near the narrow entry points of the temple, several devotees lost their footing and fell, triggering a stampede-like situation. In this, three people, including two women and an elderly man, died on the spot after being trampled.

Victims of Jagannath Yatra stampede identified

As per reports, all three victims were residents of Khurda district in Odisha. They have been identified as Prabhati Das, Basanti Sahu, and 70-year-old Premakant Mahanty. At least 10 others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital by emergency services. Doctors said several are in critical condition and are being closely monitored.