/J&K police launches mega crackdown on banned Jamaat-e-Islami; 230 locations raided, 500 questioned

In a thunderous three-pronged assault on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir Police stormed over 230 locations across Kulgam, Sopore, and Awantipora, seizing incriminating documents, digital devices, and detaining scores of members and associates in a bid to crush the terror ecosystem at its grassroots.

The largest sweep hit South Kashmir's Kulgam, where over 200 raids targeted homes and premises of JeI cadres and their networks. Over the past four days, more than 400 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) swept through hideouts of overground workers (OGWs), operatives, past encounter sites, and terrorist safehouses.

Around 500 individuals linked to banned outfits were interrogated, and many were shifted to District Jail Mattan, Anantnag, under preventive laws. "We are dismantling the support structure brick by brick," a senior officer said, confirming recovery of propaganda material and electronic devices.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In North Kashmir's Sopore, a simultaneous crackdown saw over 30 raids across Sopore, Zainageer, and Rafiabad by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Acting on intelligence of JeI attempting revival under civilian fronts, police recovered documents, digital gadgets, and printed seditious content. Several suspects are being questioned.

Meanwhile, in South Kashmir's Awantipora, multiple JeI-linked residences were raided, yielding incriminating digital evidence. Several members were booked under UAPA provisions as part of ongoing efforts to sever logistical and ideological lifelines.