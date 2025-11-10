/J&K police busts JeM-AGuH terror module: 7 arrested, including two doctors; huge arms including 2900 kg explosives cache seized in multi-state raids

In a major counter terrorism success, Jammu & Kashmir police have busted an inter-state and transnational terror module in India, linked with proscribed terrorist organisations, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). The operation has led to the arrest of key operatives and the recovery of a massive cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during coordinated searches in Jammu and Kashmir and other states, and handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.

On October 19, 2025, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, threatening and intimidating the police and security forces. Accordingly, FIR No. 162/2025 under sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 23, 39 & 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, section 61 (2), 147, 148, 152, 351(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), section 4/5 of Explosive Substance Act and section 7/25/27 of Arms Act were registered at Police Station Nowgam, Srinagar. An investigation was taken up.

The investigation has revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers operating from Pakistan and other countries.

The group has been using encrypted channels for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs.

During the course of the investigation, the following accused were arrested:

1. Arif Nisar Dar @ Sahil r/o Nowgam, Srinagar. 2. Yasir-ul-Ashraf t/o Nowgam, Srinagar. 3. Maqsood Ahmad Dar @ Shahid r/o Nowgam, Srinagar. 4. Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of Masjid) t/o Shopian. 5. Zameer Ahmad Ahanger @ Mutlasha, t/o Wakura Ganderbal. 6. Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie @ Musaib r/o Koil, Pulwama. 7. Dr. Adeel t/o Wanpora, Kulgam.