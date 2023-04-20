India: ISRO can now assemble and launch PSLV rockets faster. Here's how

Instead of performing the entire process of assembling and integrating a spacefaring rocket at a single facility, what if you could split up the work among two facilities and do it faster? This is the same approach that ISRO has followed for readying its most-reliable rocket for the PSLV-C55 mission that has been scheduled for launch on Saturday, April 22.

In its 57th flight, the PSLV will be carrying two satellites from Singapore. TeLEOS-2, an all-weather, day-night imaging satellite that is meant for use by the Singapore Government and Lumelite-4, a satellite built by academia from Singapore are to be placed in orbit.

Assembling and integrating a launch vehicle is a tedious and time-consuming process that requires significant manpower. Depending on the size of the rocket, the integration procedure could take anywhere between a week to three months.

For instance, ISRO's newest rocket SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle) is designed for quick assembly and integration, it can be done within a week. However, the larger rockets such as PSLV and GSLV would need anywhere between 30 to 60 days to be assembled and integrated, by hundreds of personnel.

Generally, ISRO assembles the PSLV rocket at the launchpad, with the support of a Mobile Service Tower. This meant that the launchpad would remain occupied for the entire duration of the rocket's assembly and integration.

When launchpads are occupied for so long and the assembly of rockets can be done only at the launchpad, fewer launches are carried out. This means loss of time and money(the potential revenue that can be earned by performing more commercial launches).

For the latest launch, WION has learnt that ISRO operationalized a new PSLV Integration Facility(PIF), where the first and second stage of the four-stage PSLV rocket can be integrated and kept ready. This means that half the rocket is ready, even before it can be taken to the launchpad.

Therefore, only the third and fourth stage and satellites have to be integrated at the launchpad and it would significantly reduce the time period that the launchpad is occupied. Owing to the PIF, PSLV first and second stages can be kept ready and as and when required, ISRO would be able to increase the frequency of launch of its smaller vehicles like SSLV and PSLV.