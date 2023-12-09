Is India banning Hamas? Minister Lekhi denies signing parliamentary document

India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, denied signing a document that purportedly answered a parliamentary query underscoring if India had designated Palestinian group Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

The parliamentary query by K. Sudhakaran, Congress party's Member of Parliament (MP) from Kerala state's Kannur constituency, was addressed to India's Ministry of External Affairs. It asked if the Indian government had any proposal to declare Hamas as a terrorist organisation in India; and if the Israeli government raised any demand to the government of India to declare the Palestinian group as a terrorist organisation.

The reply, attributed to the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, stated: "Designation of an organisation as terrorist is covered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and declaring any organisation as terrorist is considered as per the provisions of the Act by the relevant government departments."

Meenakshi Lekhi later said that she did not sign any paper with the aforementioned question and the subsequent answer.

Lekhi's denial followed the circulation of a document originating from a reply to accessible on the Lok Sabha website. The document is also available on Ministry of External Affairs website.

What next?

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that the response attributed to Minister Lekhi needs "technical correction" in terms of reflecting the name of V. Muraleedharan, the another Minister of State for External Affairs.