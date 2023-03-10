IRCTC Egypt Tour Package: Explore the land of mummies and pyramids on 11-day trip| Check details inside

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tourism has launched a new international tour package to Egypt under its Outbound Tour Package. The Egypt tour will be of 10 nights and 11 days and will begin on March 28. The package includes a flight from Kolkata to Mumbai, from where travellers will be directly boarded on a flight to Cairo, the Egypt of Capital.

Egypt is a land of history and culture, a country that has no dearth of tourist attractions such as the river Nile, desert adventures, temples, mosques, and plenty more places for sightseeing. If you haven’t spent time in the land of mummies and pyramids then this can be the best opportunity to grab on.

The tour package is announced under the name of Mysteries of Egypt Ex Kolkata by IRCTC Tourism. From flights to meals, the package has covered everything; all you need to do is simply book this tour package on the official website of IRCTC.

Here is the entire itinerary of the IRCTC Egypt package:

Day 1: Proceed to the designated airline counter at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (Kolkata Airport) for your transfer flight to Mumbai. Upon arrival at Mumbai International Airport, board your connecting flight to Cairo (Flight No. MS 969).

Day 2: The flight will leave at 3:00 p.m. and last approximately three hours. Upon arrival in Cairo, the hotel will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Complete check-in procedures and take some rest. Later, enjoy the evening with a sound and light show at the pyramids. The day ends with an overnight stay at the hotel.

Day 3: On the third day, all guests will be taken to Alexandria. Upon arrival, all will be taken on a guided tour to see landmarks such as Pompey’s Pillar, built in honour of Emperor Diocletian at the end of the 4th century AD, the Citadel of Qaitbay on Pharos Island, the Great Library of Alexandria, and the Abu al-Abbas al-Mursi Mosque. Later, tourists will be taken back to Cairo, where they will spend the night after dinner.

Day 4: The day will be dedicated to a guided city tour of Cairo. After seeing the pyramids of Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure, as well as the Sphinx, everyone will go shopping at Khan el-Khalili market. Guests will also be taken to the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities. And finally, the day comes to a close with an overnight train to Aswan, where all will be served dinner.

Day 5: On reaching Aswan, guests will be taken to the Aswan High Dam. The dam marks the boundary between Egypt and Nubia. Following that, everyone will be taken to the Philae Temple. In the evening, guests will board the Nile Cruise for a 3-day scenic journey along the Nile River.

Day 6: All will be served a luscious breakfast and then taken to Abu Simbel by the coach. This site features two magnificent temples, the Temple of Ramesses II and the Nefertari Temple. Later, all will be taken to visit the Temple of Kom Ombo. After which, everyone will move back to the cruise and sail towards the city of Edfu. The day ends with an overnight stay on the Nile Cruise after dinner.

Day 7: On reaching Edfu, the guests will tour the Temple of Edfu. Later, move to the cruise, which will sail to Luxor via the Esna Lock. In Luxor, all will be taken to the Karnak Temple Complex, a vast collection of temples, chapels, and buildings. After that, tourists will be taken to the Luxor Temple. Then in the evening, guests can enjoy a sound and light show at the Karnak Temple Complex. All will then be taken back to the Nile Cruise for an overnight stay.

Day 8: On the eighth day, all will be taken to Hurghada from Luxor. En route, guests will visit the Valley of Kings and the Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut. On the way back, all can take a photo stop at the Colossi of Memnon, the two giant statues left from Amenophis III’s mortuary temple.

After lunch, all will travel to Hurghada. Upon arrival, the guests will check in to a hotel and can take some rest. All will have the whole day free to move around the beach resort town. The day ends with dinner and an overnight stay at the Hurghada hotel.

Day 9: On the ninth day, after breakfast, tourists will be taken on a ride on board a special glass boat to explore the Red Sea’s coral reef. It will be a 2-hour ride. Guests can then spend the rest of the day exploring the coastal city of Hurghada.

Day 10: This will be the last day in Egypt. After the guests check out, all will be taken to Cairo International Airport to board a flight to Mumbai. (Flight No.: MS 968)

Day 11: The flight lands in Mumbai at around 2:00 pm after which all move to take a connecting flight to Kolkata, and the tour comes to an end.

Cost of the IRCTC Egypt package:

The package will cost Rs 2,01,100 for a single booking and Rs 1,75,00 per person for a double booking. Rs 1,72,600 per person will cost triple booking. It is mandatory for all travellers to have a double vaccination and to follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

What all is included in the package: