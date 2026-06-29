/Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei thanks PM Modi for Eid al-Adha greetings, vows stronger ties

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, has responded warmly to Eid al-Adha congratulations from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising strong ties.

In a formal message released, Khamenei expressed "sincere appreciation" for Modi's greetings and extended reciprocal congratulations. He highlighted the "historic friendship" between Iran and India, rooted in mutual respect and shared interests, and expressed confidence that ties would "continue to be further strengthened and expanded through the efforts of our two governments."

The message, addressed directly to PM Modi, concluded with prayers for the "prosperity and continued success of the Government and the great people of India."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India and Iran share deep civilisational links dating back centuries, with cultural, economic, and strategic connections. Bilateral trade, especially energy trade, has faced challenges due to US sanctions on Iran, yet both sides have consistently emphasised resilience in their partnership.

Also read | Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Khamenei funeral

Mojtaba Khamenei's message comes even as Iran invited Prime Minister Modi to attend state funeral ceremonies for his late father, Ali Khamenei. India will be represented at the state funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei by Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, Governor of Bihar, and Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs.

The Eid exchange is a routine yet significant diplomatic gesture. PM Modi's annual greetings to world leaders are a standard part of Indian diplomacy aimed at projecting goodwill across faiths and regions.