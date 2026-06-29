/Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and MoS Pabitra Margherita to represent India at Khamenei funeral

India will be represented at the state funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei by Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, Governor of Bihar, and Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs. The two senior figures will attend ceremonies beginning on 4 July on behalf of the Indian government, following an invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is understood that PM Modi will not travel, citing a packed schedule that includes visits to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. Khamenei, who shaped Iran for nearly four decades, was killed on 28 February in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on his Tehran compound during the early stages of the West Asian conflict.

His death plunged the region into weeks of fighting before a fragile ceasefire took hold. The elaborate farewell, postponed by the war, will see the body lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex. Public processions are planned in Tehran and the holy city of Qom, before burial on 9 July at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Khamenei's hometown.

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Iranian authorities expect millions of mourners. India's decision reflects its longstanding view of Iran as part of its "extended neighbourhood" and the deep civilisational ties between the two nations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy after his killing. During the 40-day conflict, PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar maintained engagement with Iranian counterparts.

More recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited New Delhi for BRICS meetings, holding talks with Mr Jaishankar and meeting Indian PM Modi. Senior Iranian officials have made several trips to India in recent months.

Lt Gen Hasnain, a highly decorated former Indian Army officer with expertise in the Middle East and counter-extremism, brings strategic depth. Mr Margherita, as MoS External Affairs, signals continued diplomatic commitment. Delegations from Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, China and Central Asian states are also expected to attend the ceremonies.