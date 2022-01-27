Iran foreign minister to travel to Hyderabad during India visit

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be travelling to the southern Indian city of Hyderabad during his India visit on Tuesday. Iran has a consulate in Hyderabad.

It will be his first visit to India after taking charge last year. The Iranian foreign minister will hold talks with Indian external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday in Delhi after arriving on Sunday. On the table will be a number of issues on connectivity, trade and Afghanistan.

Both the ministers spoke on January 8 on a number of issues including Afghanistan. The Iranian side offered to transfer India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan including wheat, medicine to the country.

India is developing the first phase of Shahid Beheshti port at Chabahar. After operations began at the Chabahar port in December 2018, the port has handled more than 8,200 TEUs and 1.28 million tonnes of bulk cargo. The port also provides Central Asia connectivity with India.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, regular exchanges have been taking place with New Delhi sending out supplies of Covaxin to the country. Ahead of the visit, Iran's FM had extended his greetings on India's Republic day. He said, "Will continue to work towards further expansion of all-out relations, bilaterally, regionally and at international fora."

After his India visit, Iran's FM will travel to Sri Lanka. The Iranian foreign minister's visit to Colombo comes a month after both sides concluded an agreement under which Sri Lanka will pay off its oil import bill with tea, a deal dubbed as tea-for-oil pact.