India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) seamer Mohammed Shami received a death threat via email on Sunday (May 4). Shami’s brother, Haseeb, lodged an FIR against the sender, Rajput Sinder, at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. Rajput demanded a ransom of INR one crore from the ace quick, currently plying his trade in IPL 2025.

Following the Superintendent of Police's orders under sections 308(4) of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) 2023 and sections 66d and 66e of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, the FIR was registered on Monday (May 5), the day when SRH was scheduled to host Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 league game. Shami, however, was restricted to the bench for this particular game.

Meanwhile, Shami hasn’t been at his best since switching sides in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. Having played nine matches for SRH this season, Shami picked just six wickets, averaging an embarrassing 56.17 and having an economy of 11.23.

Shami, however, led India’s pace attack in premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence in the last ICC event – Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, returning with nine wickets from five matches, including a five-for against Bangladesh. He spearheaded the pace attack and helped India lift its record third Champions Trophy title, second in successive years.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir received threat earlier

Not only Shami but Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir also received a similar death threat last month. The Delhi Police is said to be investigating the case, and Gambhir remains under police protection.

"We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated. Gautam Gambhir is already under Delhi Police protection, and we do not comment on specific security arrangements," said DCP (Central) V. Harsha Vardhan.

"As we spoke, please find below the 'Threat Mails' received on the mail ID of Mr Gautam Gambhir (Ex-MP), Head Coach, Indian Cricket Team. Kindly register the FIR accordingly and ensure the safety and security of the family," Gambhir wrote PS to Rajender Nagar SHO and DCP, Central.

Meanwhile, Gambhir and Shami will team up for India’s next international assignment, an away tour of England, starting June 20 in Leeds. The squad announcement for the five-match marquee Test series is expected sometime in the second week of May.