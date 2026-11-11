/Investment projects worth $183 billion materialized since June 2024: Andhra govt

The Andhra Pradesh Government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that it has converted 526 of the 714 investment projects received since June 2024, achieving a conversion rate of nearly 74% by project count. "The converted projects represent investments worth ₹17.2 lakh crore(approx. $183bn), accounting for almost 76% of the State's total investment pipeline of ₹22.6 lakh crore, with an overall employment potential of 19.3 lakh jobs," the Government statement said.

According to the organisers, the two-day global summit, themed "Navigating the New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust and Thought Leadership," is expected to bring together representatives from 58 countries, including Ministers, international speakers, global investors and leading industry representatives.

Leading corporate groups and industry representatives, including Bharat Forge, Kia, ReNew, RPSG Group and GMR, are among the prominent names expected to participate at the Summit, it is said.

Andhra Pradesh Govt's stats on big-ticket investments & projects

As the state prepares to host the 31st CII Partnership Summit, the Andhra Government is highlighting its expanding industrial investment portfolio, with major projects across steel, green hydrogen, renewable energy, petrochemicals, aviation, electronics, automobiles and advanced technology infrastructure.

Among the major investments are AM/NS India's ₹1.36 lakh crore integrated steel project at Nakkapalli; NTPC Green Energy's ₹1.85 lakh crore green hydrogen hub at Pudimadaka; Tata Power's ₹49,000 crore renewable energy project in Anantapur; and ReNew's ₹22,000 crore hybrid renewable energy project at Guntakal.

Other major projects expanding the State's industrial and infrastructure base include BPCL's ₹96,862 crore refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district, with an employment potential of 1,200 jobs; Reliance's ₹51,300 crore solar and battery storage project in the Anantapuramu region, comprising 6.6 GW of solar capacity and 29 GWh of battery storage, with an employment potential of 20,000 jobs; and GMR's ₹20,000 crore aviation hub and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Bhogapuram, spread across 500 acres, with a proposed employment potential of 60,000 jobs.

Andhra Pradesh's established automobile manufacturing ecosystem is also anchored by Kia India and its network of 35 ancillary units at Penukonda in Sri Sathya Sai district. Together, they represent investments exceeding ₹22,000 crore and provide 24,237 direct jobs.

Sri City has also emerged as a major industrial and export hub, hosting more than 260 companies from 31 countries. The industrial hub accounts for US$6 billion in exports and provides over 75,000 jobs, with women accounting for half of its workforce.

In the technology sector, Google's proposed US$15 billion AI hub and subsea cable landing ecosystem in the Visakhapatnam region, alongside Reliance's proposed ₹1.08 lakh crore AI data-centre cluster near Bhogapuram, are expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's digital infrastructure ambitions.