/Internal fireworks caused Goa club fire; club manager and three employees arrested, says CM Sawant

The Goa Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, on Sunday (Dec 07) said that fireworks inside the club caused the tragic fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub. He further underlined that the few exits and narrow passages led to congestion, exacerbating the situation. Sawant rejected the claim of a cylinder blast, which was considered a reason behind the blaze earlier.

Addressing a press conference, the Goa CM informed that 4 more individuals, including the club's chief general manager and three other staff members, were arrested in connection with the inferno that claimed the lives of 25 people, and injured 7.

Earlier, the Goa police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the club, managers and event organisers. The police also detained Roshan Redkar, the Sarpach of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, who had issued the trade license of the club.

The state government constituted a panel to investigate the cause of the fire tragedy and submit a report within a week.



"I have convened an urgent and high-level meeting today with my concerned officers including Chief Secretary, DGP, IGP, Secretary, Revenue Collector, North SP, I have discussed regarding the cause of the incident and after having the detailed discussions I have decided to conduct the Magisterial Inquiry through the committee comprising of the District Magistrate, SP South, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Director Forensics regarding the procedural lapses that resulted in the mischief and to submit the report to the government within a week, Sawant said.



He also directed police officials to take strict action against the culprits "DGP has directed to take the strict punitive actions against the culprit, including the owner, manager of the club and those who have issued the permissions."

Ex gratia announced

The Goa CM announced that the families of the victims will receive Rs 5 lakh as financial support. "The ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) fund. The government shall provide complete assistance for the transportation of the deceased to their homes. A dedicated team comprising the SDM, Police and Health Authorities have been constituted for the same. I also directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take disciplinary actions."