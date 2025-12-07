/Goa nightclub fire: FIR against owners and organisers; panchayat sarpanch detained

Following a massive fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa that claimed the lives of 25 people and left 6 injured, the Goa police on Sunday (Dec 07) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the club, managers under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. The police also detained Roshan Redkar, the Sarpach of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, who had issued the trade license of the club. The FIR also named the organisers of the event in connection with the incident.

Redkar told the police that the trade license was issued in 2013 and that the owners had filed a complaint against each other after a dispute. Following inspection, it was revealed that they lacked permission for construction, and the Panchayat issued a demolition notice , he said. Officials of the Directorate of Panchayats stayed the notice, Redkar claimed.

The club was situated at a popular party venue in Arpora village, around 25 km from Goa’s capital, Panaji.

Among the 25 deceased, four were tourists, and 14 were staff members. The identities of seven victims remain unknown as investigations continue.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he is closely reviewing the situation and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire and determine responsibility.

"All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility," he said.