/Palm leaf structure, narrow exits: What actually caused Goa nightclub fire? Helpline numbers here — 5 major unanswered questions

A massive fire erupted in a nightclub in North Goa's Arpora, killing 25 people, including tourists and staff, informed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Th club has been identified as Birch by the Romeo Lane.
According to Goa police chief Alok Kumar, the fire occurred due to a cylinder blast. According to the preliminary findings quoted by Goa CM Pramod Sawant, the fire started on the ground floor of the nightclub, leaving those in the basement trapped and unable to escape. However, eye witnesses claim that fire began on the on the first floor, where around 100 tourists were dancing.
Amid various claims, major lapses have emerged about the legality of the structure in which the nightclub is located. Arpora panchayat head Roshan Redkar claimed that the structure housing the club was built without a construction licence and demolition notices were issued. The demolition notice was stayed upon appeal.
An eyewitness named Fatima Shaikh, who was a tourist from Hyderabad partying at the property, spoke to news agency PTI and said, "There was a temporary construction made up of palm leaves which easily caught fire. She also said that fire began at the first floor. She also said that in panic, some tourists who attempted escaping were trapped in the kitchen that was on the ground floor. Other eyewitnesses quoted by ANI said that the nightclub's narrow entry and exit, and its location in the backwaters added to the confusion.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. He also said that action will be taken against the club management and also against the officials who allowed it to operate despite flouting safety norms. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured.
North Goa's Collector office issued emergency numbers in order to ensure effective monitoring, incident response and public grievance redressal.
Political blame-game began as the incident unfolded with State Congress leader Amit Patkar holding the BJP-led government responsible for the tragedy. " I feel this incident is a black day in the tourism history of Goa. 25 innocent people died so we pay condolences to the families of all the deceased. I feel that this is deliberate murder of people," he said.