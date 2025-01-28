Infosys co-founder Senapathy Kris Gopalakrishnan on Monday (Jan 27) was named in an FIR pertaining to the Prevention of SC/ST Atrocities Act. Along with Gopalakrishnan, 16 others, including the former IISc Director Balaram, have also been named in the case.

Details of the case

As per news agency PTI, the case has been filed in Sadashiva Nagar police station in the Indian state of Karnataka. The case was filed based on the directions of the 71st City Civil and Session Court (CCH).

The complaint has been filed by Durgappa, a former faculty member at the Centre for Sustainable Technology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Durgappa, the complainant, belongs to the tribal Bovi community. He claims that in 2014, he was falsely implicated in a honey trap case and was subsequently dismissed from service.

Durgappa alleges that during that time, he was subjected to casteist abuse and threats.

Who else is named in the complaint?

Alongside the Infosys co-founder, other individuals accused that have been named in this case include Govindan Rangarajan, Sridhar Warrier, Sandya Vishwswaraih, Hari K V S, Dasappa, Balaram P, Hemalata Mhishi, Chattopadyaya K, Pradeep D Sawkar, and Manoharan.

Who is Kris Gopalakrishnan?

Kris Gopalakrishnan, as mentioned, is the co-founder of Infosys, an Indian multinational technology company that has NR Narayana Murthy among its founders.

He served as the vice Chairman of Infosys from 2011 to 2014 and then as the chief executive officer and managing director of the tech company from 2007 to 2011.

Following that, from 2013-2014, he was elected president of India's apex industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Also in 2014, Kris Gopalakrishnan served as one of the co-chairs of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he serves on the Board of Governors of Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), is the Chairman of the Council, IISc Bangalore, and is the Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIIT, Bangalore. He is the Chairman of the Vision Group on Information Technology of Karnataka Government, the Chairman of RBIH (Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub) and the Chairman of the CII Centre of Excellence in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups (CIES).

