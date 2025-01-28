The policy director of Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the think tank of Europe's Largest Party, the European People's Party (EPP) has called for the need to have skilled Indians in the European Union. Speaking to Wion's Sidhant Sibal in Brussels, Dr Peter Hefele said, 'We have many Indians here in Europe already. I think this is our potential, which we have not exploited. And we need, of course, qualified Indian people here on the European ground'.

Advertisment

The EPP is the largest political party in the European Parliament, with members from various national centre-right parties across EU member states. Its think tank, Wilfried Martens Centre, named after the former EPP president, aims to advance centre-right thought, contributing to EU and national policy formulation.

Also Read: 'We’ll never forget': World leaders join as Auschwitz survivors mark 80th anniversary of liberation

Dr Hefele pointed out that "there are a lot of topics where India and European Union can work much better together" & hoped that there "will be progress in the trade issue, which has unfortunately lasted already way too long." India and the EU have been negotiating FTA talks for years now, but not much headway has been made. Last week Indian trade minister Goyal visited Belgium & it is hoped that it will provide much-needed impetus to talks.

Advertisment

The policy director also spoke about China & impact of the Trump Presidency on Europe.

Full interview with Dr Peter Hefele



Sidhant Sibal: How do you see Donald Trump's presidency impacting European politics?

Dr Peter Hefele: Well, we had a lot of discussion before the final elections. But we know a lot of homework has to be done, regardless of who is ruling in Washington, maybe defence, our economic revitalisation, and relations with other nations so they are not impacted always by the United States. We have to go on with India, for example, regardless of what is happening in the United States. The same goes for Africa or Latin America.

Advertisment

Sidhant Sibal: But Donald Trump has essentially said that he will impose tariffs. And of course, there is the question of Greenland as well. We know that he has been staking claim to Greenland, and there was a conversation between Trump & Denmark's PM. So how do you see these challenges when it comes to the presidency of Donald Trump?

Dr Peter Hefele: Well, we know how Trump is negotiating. He puts a lot of demands on the ground. The issue is, what can put Europe on the table? And I think a lot of things which Europe is still interested in. So we should avoid these huge conflicts. But well, we have to deliver something. Trade is an issue, opening European markets, and doing more for our defence. That's what the United States, at the very end, wants now.



Sidhant Sibal: So coming to India, you mentioned about India, you are someone who is leading a think tank with a party which is one of the largest parties in the European Union. So essentially, how do you see a relationship between the European Union and India in terms of how it can be a factor of stability in an increasingly geopolitical world?

Dr Peter Hefele: Well, there are a lot of topics where India and the European Union can work much better together. I hope that there will be progress in the trade issue, which unfortunately lasted already way too long. Security is an issue, not on a large scale, but in a lot of the industrial sectors, for example, and in certain regions to create stability, mainly in the Indo-Pacific region. Science cooperation is a big issue that is an under-exploited issue. We have many Indians here in Europe already. I think this is our potential, which we have not exploited. And we need, of course, qualified Indian people here on the European ground, also as a fight of very skilled migration. That is an issue, again, which should be dealt with and must be dealt with on the European level.

Sidhant Sibal: How much China is an issue in terms of the European Union's internal politics and an issue for Europe?

Dr Peter Hefele: Well, China is everywhere. Whatever you discuss, somehow China is in it. It is in trade and security. It has a role in the conflict, for example, Russia and Ukraine. It's in the trans-Atlantic relations because these are impacted by the China-US relations. There's a lot of uncertainty. Europe has to find its own way, not following only the United States' interests, but it also has to make clear what our interests are. We have also to protect our markets against unfair competition.

Sidhant Sibal: My final question, you mentioned about immigration. You mentioned about skilled Indians as well. So essentially, how do you see that issue as well?

Dr Peter Hefele: Well, we need immigration, that is definitely, but really skilled immigration. India is an interesting partner in this respect. It should not always be a one-sided immigration. I think what we call is sometimes circular migration. So this is another new way of migration, and we need to make progress on the ground. A lot of these challenges are not on the European level. It's on the very local level. It's administrative issues and financial issues. These are the things we have to focus on now.