In pics: Tears and relief as displaced Palestinians return home to northern Gaza after 15 months of war

Palestinians return to northern Gaza
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to Gaza’s torn-out region on Monday (Jan 28) following the ceasefire. Israel opened northern Gaza for the first time since the war began with Hamas as the heartbroken Palestinians returned to their home after 15 long months.
Ceasefire moves into the second week
Palestinians were seen walking on the road along the seaside all day carrying their belongings. As the ceasefire moves into the second week, the Palestinian militant group said that eight of the Israeli hostages to be freed during the first phase are dead.
Palestinians seen moving north
The United Nations said that more than 200,000 people were seen moving north on Monday (Jan 27) morning. The crowd of Palestinians were watched over by Israeli tanks on a nearby hill.
Families reunite
The returning Palestinians were welcomed by their family as they reunited and hugged them upon arrival. The people, who have been living in temporary shelters were eager to return home, although many feared their homes destroyed amid the war.
Displaced allowed to enter
The picture shows a man praying as he bows to the ground on his way to Northern Gaza. The displaced Palestinians were allowed to enter via two north-south highways crossing the Netzarim corridor, an Israeli military zone, as part of a ceasefire agreement.
Israel-Hamas war
Following the Oct 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel by the Hamas militant group, Israel launched a response attack in the region, marking the beginning of the 15-month-long deadly and destructive war.
Thousands killed
Over 1,200 Israeli civilians have been killed, while 250 others were taken hostage. While more than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israel has claimed that it killed over 17,000 militants.
Ceasefire deal
Around 90 per cent of the 2.3 million people living in Gaza have been displaced, being forced to flee or driven out of the region. The opening of the region for delayed by two days as Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal.