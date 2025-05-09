The BCCI, IPL and the Indian Railways pulled off a brave feat of safely bringing all Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals IPL 2025-bound players and staff members, including the crew, back to Delhi from Dharamsala on Friday (May 9). A day after their game at the HPCA stadium came to an unexpected halt for security concerns, causing panic within the camp, the tournament organisers ensured everyone remained safe and was home.

The latest reports also suggest that all players, Indian and overseas, will head home at the earliest amid prevailing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, the start of the PBKS-DC game was delayed by rain and then a wet outfield. Punjab won the toss and elected to bat first, with their openers making light work of Delhi's bowlers. The Indian batting pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added 122 runs for the first wicket; however, Arya’s dismissal on the first ball of the 11th over broke the stand, and with any hopes of the game getting underway.

Though floodlight failure was one of the early reasons behind pausing the game, the IPL chairman asking the fans to vacate the venue ensured the real reason behind it.

Rajeev Shukla, the BCCI vice-president, ensured that the Indian Board and IPL would arrange a special train to ferry the two squads and everyone else involved safely home. Taking to their official X handle, IPL posted,

“Thank you, @RailMinIndia, for arranging a special Vande Bharat train on such short notice to ferry the players, support staff, commentators, production crew members, and operations staff to New Delhi.

We deeply appreciate your swift response. 🙌🏽”

Watch Video –

We deeply appreciate your swift response. 🙌🏽@AshwiniVaishnaw | @JayShah |… pic.twitter.com/tUwzc5nGWD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2025

BCCI suspends IPL 2025

Meanwhile, in the major development surrounding IPL 2025, the BCCI has suspended the ten-tournament with immediate effect for a week, adding they will monitor the situation before going public about its future. Although there is no aim to rush into resuming it unless the cross-border tensions de-escalate, several reports have suggested that the BCCI is looking at the September window to resume it.

For that to happen, they are willing to scrap India’s tour of Bangladesh and the Asia Cup 2025, the schedule of which has yet to be announced, if the need arises.