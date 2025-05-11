As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the whole nation has come united to retaliate against Pakistan's attacks in India under Operation Sindoor. From Parliament to the streets, everyone came together to back the Centre's efforts to counter Pakistan attacks.

The key opposition party, Congress, has shown full support and expressed solidarity towards the Indian government and armed forces during its retaliatory attacks against Pakistan.

However, it was never seen before during the 2016 surgical strikes and 2019 Balakot airstrikes.

Moreover, hundreds of youths gathered together in Chandigarh after authorities called for civil defence volunteers, chanting, "Ready to give my life for India."

A break down

Now first, let's break down how the opposition expressed solidarity this time, but not during the 2016 and 2019 air strikes.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22, the opposition stressed that it was time "for demonstrating our collective will as a nation to teach Pakistan a lesson and curb terrorism decisively”.

Later on Wednesday, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) declared “full support” to the armed forces saying it was “time to be united”.

They also decided to halt all planned party programmes, and said, "standing in complete solidarity with our armed forces during this critical hour."

Not just that, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also praised the Indian Armed Forces and lauded their courage and determination.

“We are proud of our armed forces, which gave a befitting reply by taking bold and decisive action against terror bases in Pakistan and PoK. We salute the courage, determination, and patriotism of our brave soldiers,” Kharge said.

2019 Balakot airstrikes

Now cut to 2019 Balakot airstrikes, a day after the strikes, 21 Opposition parties in a joint statement said that they were anguished” over the “blatant politicisation” of the sacrifices of armed forces (40 security personnel were killed in the terror attack) by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Moreover, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh also demanded Modi government to give "evidence" of the damage it claimed to have caused to Pakistan during its air strikes in Balakot.

2016 URI strike

Now going back even further, during the 2016 URI strike, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of "playing politics over the blood of jawans”.

However, after he got backlashed for his statement, he posted on X (then Twitter), "I fully support surgical strikes and I have said so unequivocally. But I will not support using the Indian Army in political posters and propaganda all across the country.”

Not just Modi government, but Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also condemned Gandhi's statement, as the AAP convenor said, "I strongly condemn what Rahul Gandhi said about our jawans."

Later, Amit Shah said, “Some parties tried to question the surgical strikes, some even raised doubts. I condemn all those who have insulted our Indian Armed Forces.”

Youth gather on Chandigarh streets for civil defence volunteering

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, the administration of Chandigarh invited youth citizens, above 18 years, to become 'civil defence volunteers' to assist during emergency preparedness.

Following this, hundreds of youths gathered to show solidarity with Indian armed forces and fight against Pakistan terror.

One of the locals said that they wanted to do something for the Indian Army as they were doing so much for us.

Speaking to ANI, another resident, Karan Chopra, said, "I am ready to give my life for India. We have filed the form; we are ready to do whatever is expected from us..."

As India and Pakistan battle in escalating tensions, the whole nation has come united with the Indian government as Indian Armed Forces retaliate against Pakistan's attacks and foil its attacks across several regions in India.