India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10) after four days of war following the Pahalgam terror attack. India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a press briefing confirmed that both the countries agreed to a truce with immediate effect from 17:00 hrs on May 10.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar too took to the micro-blogging site X and announced, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!".

This came after US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that India and Pakistan have agreed for a "full and immediate ceasefire."

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", trump wrote.

As soon as the announcement of ceasefire was announced between both the countries, world leaders reacted to the development by calling it a welcome move.

"Today's ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody's interest," wrote UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on X.

German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, reacting to the decision said, "I'm very relieved. I think this is very good news. We were very concerned, I'm very, very happy after hearing this news..."

While the UN chief called the India, Pakistan ceasefire a positive step.

Mr Guterres "hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, long-standing issues between the two countries," said his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric in a statement

Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus also reacted by saying "I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks. Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy."

EU Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, said "The announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a vital step toward de-escalation. All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected. The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region."