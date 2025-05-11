On May 10, India and Pakistan reached to an agreement to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening. But hours later, Pakistan continued firing at numerous areas of the border states. India said that Pakistan has violated the agreement to halt the arms.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India has given an "adequate and appropriate response" to Pakistan. India takes "very, very serious notice of these violations," Misri said.

A timeline of the agreement