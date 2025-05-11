On May 10, India and Pakistan reached to an agreement to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening. But hours later, Pakistan continued firing at numerous areas of the border states. India said that Pakistan has violated the agreement to halt the arms.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India has given an "adequate and appropriate response" to Pakistan. India takes "very, very serious notice of these violations," Misri said.
A timeline of the agreement
- On May 10, Indian Air Force aircraft launched BrahMos-A cruise missiles targeting Pakistan's Air Force bases, as per NDTV, citing government sources. The first impacts of India's missiles were confirmed at Chaklala near Rawalpindi and Sargodha in Punjab province.
- Later on, Indian intelligence agencies came to know that Pakistan's defence networks were circulating messages that India might next target Pakistan's nuclear command and control infrastructure. After this, Pakistan heightened the security protocols at the sites.
- At this point, Pakistani approached the US. Although, the Trump administration had urged both perties for de-escalation, it refused to directly get involved in the matter. Trump's VP JD Vance had also said a few days back that the India-Pakistan tensions was "none of our business".
- But on May 10, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that Major General Kashif Abdullah, Pakistan's DGMO, placed a direct call to his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai around 3:30 PM (IST).
- But India continued on its stance not to be engaged in any formal diplomatic or military negotiation with Pakistan outside of protocol. India also said that Pakistan's any further action against the country will be considered an act of war.
- By the evening of May 10, India's Ministry of External Affairs announced in a press briefing that India and Pakistan reached an agreement and would drop the arms. Misri said that further updates would be announced on May 12.
- Even after the India-pakistan agreement, India said that the decision of suspeneding the Indus Watyers Treat y after April 22 will remain unchanged by India.