In a significant political development, Bangladesh's interim government on Saturday banned the Awami League, the party long led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This move follows a period of growing tension and political unrest in the country, as the interim administration—backed by prominent civil society members and former Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus—seeks to overhaul the nation's governance system.

Advertisment

“The official gazette notification will be issued in this regard on the next working day,” Yunus’s office said, describing it as a “statement of the Council of Advisers” or the Cabinet.

The statement said the Council decided that the ban would remain effective until the completion of the “trial of the Awami League and its leaders in Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal in the interest of protecting the country’s security and sovereignty”.

The Advisory Council also resolved to finalise and publish the July Declaration within the next 30 working days.

Advertisment

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Putin proposes fresh talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, ignores Kyiv's call for 30-day ceasefire

The ban comes just months after Sheikh Hasina was removed from office in a political shake-up that has sharply divided public opinion. The interim government has accused the Awami League of widespread corruption, suppression of dissent, and manipulation of democratic institutions during its years in power.

Awami League toppled last year

Advertisment

Hasina’s 16-year-long Awami League regime was toppled on August 5 last year in a student-led violent mass uprising prompting the 77-year-old former prime minister to flee to India. Three days after her ouster, Yunus took charge as the chief adviser of the interim government.