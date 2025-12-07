/IndiGo refunds Rs 610 crore to flyers, delivers 3,000 baggages as services recover after chaos

IndiGo has processed refunds amounting to ₹610 crore against cancelled or severely delayed flights and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country, the government said on Sunday. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also said that the aviation network is moving swiftly towards normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise completely. The ministry added that no extra charges can be taken from passengers who need to reschedule flights affected by cancellations. IndiGo has also set up special support teams to help travellers with quick refunds and rebooking so that they do not face any inconvenience. The ministry added that IndiGo’s operations are improving, and its flight schedule is returning to normal.

IndiGo, which operates about 2,300 flights a day and commands nearly 65 per cent of India’s domestic aviation market, has ramped up operations after nationwide flight disruptions for days, and operated over 1,500 flights on Saturday and around 1,650 on Sunday, restoring connectivity to 135 of its 138 destinations.

The carrier has projected December 10 as the date for full network stabilisation.

Dedicated support cells have been set up to ensure that refund and rebooking issues are resolved promptly and without inconvenience. IndiGo was instructed to trace and deliver all baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays within 48 hours. The ministry noted that continuous communication with passengers is being maintained throughout the process to ensure smooth delivery.

Meanwhile, IndiGo’s On-Time Performance (OTP) is expected to reach 75% on Sunday, up from 30% a few days ago.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held another meeting with all airlines’ operators on Sunday. The minister also held meetings with stakeholders and sources said that another virtual meeting with all airline operators is reportedly on the cards.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 24-7 Control Room continues to function as an integrated coordination hub, overseeing flight operations, airport conditions, and passenger support requirements. Passenger calls are being promptly attended to, with necessary assistance as required, the ministry said.