India’s NIA, RAW, ATS and IB to hold joint meeting amid row with Canada: Report

A joint meeting has been called between Indian intelligence and central agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), according to media reports on Monday (September 25).

The report about the meeting which may take place in New Delhi next month, comes nearly a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that his government was probing “credible allegations” that New Delhi may have had a prominent role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar - a Canadian citizen, according to him.

What do we know about the reported meeting?

According to media reports, the meeting is scheduled to take place on October 5 and 6, in the national capital where the Indian agencies will reportedly gear up against Khalistani terrorists.

Reports also suggest that NIA, IB and state ATS teams will join hands for the operation after coming up with a plan to deal with the Khalistani extremists.

It has also been reported that the meeting will be attended by the chiefs of the NIA, IB and RAW as well as ATS chiefs from across the country.

The move to tackle the extremist activists will be focused in the Indian states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, as per media reports.

What is the India-Canada row all about?

The Canadian PM, in a statement to the House of Commons, nearly a week ago said, “Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

However, since then Trudeau has changed his tune and is now looking to pacify New Delhi after receiving no support from allies. The Canadian PM said Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly.

“Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader but Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly,” he said on Tuesday (Sept 19).

ALSO READ | Explained | India’s dossier details Nijjar’s history of travel, terror and thuggery



India has long been urging Canada to stop Khalistanis from using Canadian soil as a breeding ground for their anti-India activities. After Canada levelled grave allegations against India, New Delhi refuted and termed them as “absurd and motivated.”

Since then in a series of tit-for-tat moves, both India and Canada have expelled each other’s diplomats. After Canada’s updated travel advisory to India, New Delhi also halted visa services for Canadians.

Interestingly, the G20 Summit in New Delhi was the place where Trudeau was extended a cold shoulder treatment by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Owing to the Canadian PM’s affinity towards the separatist movement brewing in Ottawa.

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE