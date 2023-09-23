Canada shared intelligence on Nijjar's killing with India weeks ago, says Trudeau

Stirring the controversy cauldron yet again, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday claimed that his government had shared evidence regarding the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar with India weeks ago.

Trudeau made the remark while addressing the reporters as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited him for an impromptu meeting.

"In regards to India, Canada has shared the credible allegations that I talked about on Monday (September 18) with India. We did that many weeks ago," said Trudeau.

"We are there to work constructively with India, and we hope that they engage with us so that we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter," he added.

Trudeau's statement comes a day after Canadian media claimed that Ottawa had amassed both human and signals intelligence in a months-long investigation into the Sikh separatist leader's murder.

What did Trudeau claim?

After receiving cold treatment from the Indian government during his G20 trip to New Delhi, earlier this month, Trudeau returned to Canada and addressed an emergency parliament session, where he first made the claims.

Trudeau said his government was probing "credible allegations" that New Delhi may have had a prominent role in the killing of Nijjar - a Canadian citizen, according to him.

"Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," said Trudeau in a statement to the House of Commons.

Notably, Nijjar was shot dead on June 18 by two unidentified men in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, Canada. According to Indian security agencies, he was involved in the Khalistan separatist movement and had gained Canadian citizenship despite forging his identity.

However, days after hurling the accusations, Trudeau has now changed his tune and is looking to pacify New Delhi after receiving no support from allies. The Canadian PM said Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly.

"Canada is not trying to provoke India by suggesting its agents were linked to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader but Ottawa wants New Delhi to address the issue properly," he said earlier this week.

Despite having made the allegations days ago, the Trudeau administration is yet to produce any 'credible evidence', suggesting the Canadian PM may have overplayed his hand.

(With inputs from agencies)