NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's Amritsar and Chandigarh properties

India's National Investigation Agency has confiscated the properties of banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Amritsar and Chandigarh, media reports said. The confiscated properties include 46 Kanal of agricultural property in the ancestral village Khankot, located on the outskirts of Amritsar district.

Another property that is confiscated by India's law enforcement agency is his house no 2033 in Sector 15-C, Chandigarh. After confiscation, Pannun lost rights to the property and the property now belongs to the government. In 2020, his properties were attached, which meant he could not sell the property.

Moreover, the central agency pasted a property confiscation notice outside a house belonging to Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Bharsingh Pura village of Jalandhar district.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a designated terrorist in India. Earlier, after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau drew connections between the Indian government and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Pannun threatened the Hindus living in Canada to leave the country and announced a fresh referendum and vote asking if the Indian high commissioner was responsible for the assassination of the Khalistani terrorist.

A diplomatic row was sparked between India and Canada after Trudeau accused 'agents of the Indian government' of orchestrating the attack. "Indo-Canadian Hindus, you have repudiated your allegiance to Canada and the Canadian constitution. Your destination is India. Leave Canada, and go to India. Pro-Khalistan Sikhs have always been loyal to Canada. They have always sided with Canada and uphold the laws and constitution," Pannun was heard saying in the 45-second video.

"On October 29, the shaheed (martyr) Nijjar referendum is happening in Vancouver. I urge all Canadian Sikhs to be in Vancouver on October 29, to vote on: Is the Indian High Commissioner Responsible for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar," he said.

Earlier, his SFJ outfit vowed to hold protests and shut down Indian consulate offices in Canada in the coming week, Canadian media outlet Global News reported.

“We will not allow the Indian consulates to function and we’re going to push the Canadian government to name the individuals who are responsible for assassinating and giving the orders to hit Nijjar,” Khalistani radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun from Sikhs for Justice told the outlet.

“He has been assassinated outside the gurdwara — that was being done to give a very strong message to pro-Khalistan Sikhs that they will be hunted, even in the Western world," he added.

After Canada accused India and drew links with the killing of Nijjar, New Delhi lashed out at the Canadian government, rubbishing the claims and urging it to take action against anti-India activities ongoing in the country.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," an official readout said.