India-Canada row: BC Premier accuses Trudeau govt of withholding information on Nijjar's murder

British Columbia Premier David Eby has expressed strong suspicions that the federal government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “holding back information that could help the province protect its residents with connections to India from foreign interference."

“There is a gap between the information that Ottawa has and the ability to communicate that information with provinces where we can actually make a difference from using it in terms of response to issues on the ground… it was frustrating…," Eby reportedly said.

Eby also disclosed that Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc talked about Ottawa's intention to provide necessary details for the province's residents' safety.

However, Eby pointed out a dearth in information-sharing.

"But there has not been good information sharing," Eby said while addressing media queries following his address to local politicians at the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference in Vancouver.

Everything in 'public realm'

While responding to media questions, the B.C. premier also expressed his frustration saying that even after a briefing with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director there was not sufficient and solid information.

B.C. Premiere, who was visibly distraught during his address, said that everything he knows about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is already "in the public realm," reported CBC News.

"I understand there may need to be reform around the act that governs CSIS in order for them to be able to share this information," Eby said adding, "If that's what's required, let's make it happen because the only way that we're going to make traction on this is by the federal government trusting the provincial government with information and being able to act on it in our local communities.''

Eby said that “the priority should be protecting the criminal prosecution process so people can be held accountable, but on the broader issue of ensuring community safety, there’s a long way to go to share that information."

India has long been urging Canada to stop Khalistanis to use Canadian soil as a breeding ground for their anti-India activities. After Canada leveled grave allegations against India, New Delhi refuted and termed them as "absurd and motivated." Both India and Canada has expelled each other's diplomats. After Canada's updated travel advisory to India, New Delhi also halted visa services in Canada.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a plumber who was born in India and came to Canada 16 years ago, was a wanted man in India for years. Nijjar was killed by unidentified men outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said that his government had credible information linking Indian government agents to the murder, prompting a befitting response from New Delhi.