US Trade commission set to file antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The Federal Trade Commission will file a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN.O) in federal court as soon as Tuesday, Politico reported on Friday, kicking off the latest leg in the US effort to rein in the market power of Big Tech companies.

