‘Justin Trudeau made a huge mistake’: Ex-Pentagon official condemns Canada's accusations against India
Story highlights
Responding to Canada's accusations against India, Michael Rubin stated that Canada lacks sufficient evidence to support its claims. He suggested that Trudeau might have made hasty allegations without substantial proof and urged him to clarify why his government was providing shelter to a "terrorist with a criminal record."
Responding to Canada's accusations against India, Michael Rubin stated that Canada lacks sufficient evidence to support its claims. He suggested that Trudeau might have made hasty allegations without substantial proof and urged him to clarify why his government was providing shelter to a "terrorist with a criminal record."
Amidst escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada regarding the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case, a former Pentagon official criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for making unfounded allegations against New Delhi.
Responding to Canada's accusations against India, Michael Rubin stated that Canada lacks sufficient evidence to support its claims. He suggested that Trudeau might have made hasty allegations without substantial proof and urged him to clarify why his government was providing shelter to a "terrorist with a criminal record."
The former Pentagon official emphasised that it's unwise to sacrifice long-term relations with the world's largest democracy for short-term political gains, suggesting that Trudeau's actions were shortsighted and driven by political considerations.
trending now
These comments come against the backdrop of a bilateral dispute between India and Canada, triggered by Canada's allegations of potential links between Indian government agents and the murder of the Khalistani terrorist in British Columbia on June 18.
Meanwhile, the leader of the Canadian Opposition, Pierre Poilievre, expressed concerns about an increase in hate crimes against Hindus in Canada. He highlighted recent incidents of hateful comments and emphasised that every Canadian should be able to live without fear and feel welcomed in their community.
recommended stories
recommended stories
(WATCH WION LIVE HERE)