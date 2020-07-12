India's COVID-10 tally nears 8.5 lakh with 28,637 new cases

A total of 28,637 new positive cases and 551 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, as reported by Ministry of Health.

Total positive cases in the country now stand at 8,49,553 including 2,92,258 active cases, 5,34,621 cured/ discharged/ migrated and 22,674 patients who lost their lives to the novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra reported 8,139 new cases and 223 deaths on Saturday night. Nealry 4,360 patients were discharged. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2,46,600, including 99,202 active cases, 1,36,985 discharged and 10,116 deaths.

Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital, reported 1,308 cases, 1,497 discharged patients and 39 deaths. Total number of cases in the city is now at 91,457 including 63,431 recovered, 22,779 active cases and 5,241 deaths. At least 18 people tested positive at Raj Bhavan (Governor's residence) in Mumbai, after they got themselves tested on their own. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed the news after conducting their own tests. The building has been sealed and all employees have been asked to self-quarantine.

National capital Delhi reported 1,781 new cases, 2,998 recovered patients and 34 deaths on Saturday night. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 1,10,921, including 87,692 recovered/discharged/migrated, 19,895 active cases and 3,334 deaths.

The Delhi Health Department also reported that 21,508 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital on Saturday night — 9,767 RTPCR tests and 11,741 rapid antigen tests.

Kerala on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day jump of 488 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,438 as the death toll climbed to 29 with two fatalities.