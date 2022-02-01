Indian Union Budget 2022: Digital rupee to be introduced, virtual assets to be taxed at 30%  

In the Indian Union Budget 2022 announcement on Tuesday, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to develop a digital rupee, which will be based on blockchain technology, in 2023.

Also Read: Indian Union Budget 2022: 5G airwaves auction to be held in 2022, says FM

According to the Indian finance minister, digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. “It is therefore proposed to introduce digital rupee using blockchain and other technology to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting, 2022 and 2023,” said Sitharaman.

Any income from virtual digital assets will be taxed at 30%, added the finance minister.

Also Read: Indian Union Budget 2022: FM announces kisan drones in boost to agri sector

She also stated that any losses incurred as a result of virtual digital assets cannot be offset against other gains.

Watch | India Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her fourth Union Budget

Gifts of virtual digital assets will be taxed in the hands of the recipient, according to the FM.

(With inputs from agencies)