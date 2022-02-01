Indian Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister announces kisan drones in boost to agriculture sector

In the announcement of the Indian Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman has shared several sops for farmers on Tuesday.

According to the FM, kisan drones will be used for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides. It will drive a wave of technology in agriculture sector, the Sitharaman said.

Not just this, the Indian government will also pay Rs 2.37 lakh crore towards procurement of wheat and paddy under MSP operations. The implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will also be taken up. All of these initiatives will provide a major boost to the farmers around the country.

The government has also announced a rationalised scheme to increase domestic oilseed production, which will be brought in to cut down imports.

The FM also said that 2022-23 has been announced as International Year of Millets.

The railways will also develop new products for small farmers and MSMEs, as per the minister.

She also noted that efforts of central and state governments are leading to jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

She also said that national highways will be extended by 25,000 km during 2022-23.

