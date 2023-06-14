Indian students not to be deported immediately, task force to investigate: Canadian minister

Canadian authorities, in a recent development, have decided against the immediate deportation of Indian students who were ensnared in an alleged immigration scam, wherein they arrived in the country with fraudulent university admission letters, as per media reports.

Canada's immigration minister Sean Fraser on Wednesday said that a task force has been established to thoroughly investigate each case. The primary objective is to distinguish between genuine students and those who tried to game the system and carried out this fraud. Those found to be complicit in the scam will face legal prosecution under Canadian law, as per the immigration minister.

"Only those candidates found genuine or victims of fraud will be allowed to stay in Canada. But those found to be guilty will be prosecuted under Canadian law," he said as quoted by media portals. Ma déclaration concernant la situation à laquelle sont confrontés les étudiants internationaux ayant reçu des lettres d'acceptation frauduleuses: https://t.co/nbNw3yAcma. Votre bien-être reste notre priorité, et on prend des mesures pour résoudre ce problème. Sommaire ci-dessous. — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) June 14, 2023 × Temporary suspension of deportation The Canadian government last week temporarily halted the deportation of these students following protests against their forced repatriation. However, the future course of action and the duration of this relief were not immediately clarified. Scam background The Canada Border Services Agency recently issued deportation notices to approximately 700 Indian students, primarily from Punjab, after discovering that their admission letters to Canadian universities were counterfeit.

While most of these students arrived in Canada in 2018, the issue of fake letters only came to light five years later when they applied for permanent residency. Government stance, international support This issue garnered attention in the Canadian parliament, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasizing the need to identify the culprits rather than penalize the victims. Trudeau expressed support for the victims, stating that they would have an opportunity to present evidence in their defense. He also acknowledged the substantial contributions made by international students to the country.

