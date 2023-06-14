Shark that ate Russian tourist on camera to be mummified, put on display

Egyptian museum specialists are mummifying the shark that viciously mauled a Russian man swimming at a well-known resort beach so that the monster predator may be put on display.

The animal's embalming process got underway on Monday, according to local news source Al Arabiya, with experts from the Red Sea Reserves and Institute of Marine Sciences.

The mummified shark will then be on display in the institute's museum after the procedure is finished.

Authorities were able to identify the shark as the one responsible for the assault on Thursday at the Elysees Dream Beach Hotel in the well-known beach town of Hurghada after discovering body pieces belonging to the victim, Vladimir Popov, inside the shark, reported the New York Post. How did Popov fall prey to the shark? In a horrifying video of the incident, Popov, 23, is seen frantically swimming in the water before being dragged under while terrified onlookers scream for help.

The head, chest, and arms of the Russian man were among the body parts that museum experts were able to extricate from inside the shark. Fishermen discovered the remaining half of his bones at sea not long after the incident.

Popov's corpse was almost completely swallowed by the shark, but it threw away the second half when it saw a fishing boat trying to reach the guy and assist him.the shark that took part in the assault on Thursday close to the Elysees Dream Beach Hotel in the well-known beach resort of Hurghada.

The fisherman chased and caught the shark after removing the lower half of Popov's corpse from the sea so that it could be examined and examined by experts in Hurghada.

Officials are seeking to use the shark's analysis to develop a strategy to stop other sharks from harming beachgoers.

The New York Post cited Al Arabiya saying Major General Amr Hanafi, the governor of the Red Sea, is considering putting up nets at select beaches, resorts, and tourist destinations to keep sharks away from swimmers.

The Russian consul general in Hurghada verified that Popov had been residing in Egypt for a number of months, contrary to initial reports that suggested he was a Russian tourist.

Popov’s girlfriend reportedly managed to swim out of the water unharmed as bystanders unsuccessfully tried to save him.

The father of the deceased man said the duo had "gone to the beach to relax" when suddenly his son "was attacked by a shark."

Shocked by the incident, numerous beachgoers waited to bludgeon the shark to death once a fisherman pulled it ashore.

Video of the scene shows the group horrifically beating the animal, and it concludes with the cameraman even posing for a selfie as the savage scene unfolds in the background.