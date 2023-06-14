India: LG reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements in Pahalgam, over 60k troops to be deployed for security

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha reviewed the arrangements and works going on ahead of the Amarnath Yatra starting from July 1. The LG visited the Pahalgam Nunwan base camp of Amarnath Yatra in South Kashmir to take stock of department-wise arrangements that have been put in place for the comfort of pilgrims.

LG directed the concerned departments to make all necessary services accessible to the pilgrims at railway stations, airports, travel routes, and yatra base camps.

He also took a security review of the arrangements made by the security agencies. The security cover will be provided all through the route of the yatra starting from the Lakhanpur area to the holy cave for the pilgrims. Around 60 thousand security personnel from the paramilitary forces, Police, and army will be deployed from Lakhanpur till the holy cave during the 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra.

''Create a strong healthcare and health emergency infrastructure with additional teams of doctors and nursing staff. Officials should harness the benefits of technology to deal with any emergent situation. Proper arrangements for regular ambulance, Heli-ambulance service and oxygen cylinders must be ensured. It must be ensured that the Track is through for ponies, Pithoos from Chandanwari to holy cave well before the commencement of the yatra, '' said Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

The Lt Governor set the deadline of 20th June for the completion of various works including snow clearance at MG Top, Panjtarni and other such areas; completion of emergency landing platform at holy cave; boundary walls, safety railing on vulnerable stretches; water supply and installation of RO in every camp.

''Power supply and illumination in every camp should be done by June 17th. Health facilities and availability of health equipment should be ensured. SoP by the Health Department to be made operational at each camp. We must learn from the challenges of last year and take comprehensive measures accordingly. All the concerned departments, CAPFs, J&K Police, Army and other stakeholders should work in close coordination for making best arrangements to ensure smooth pilgrimage. Feedback on tracks from civil administration, Security forces should also be taken,'' said Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to lay special focus on sanitation, quality of tents, fire extinguishers, and ensure adequate gaps during the installation of tents. No unauthorised tents should be installed. Strict enforcement of SOPs and guidelines must be ensured near the holy cave.