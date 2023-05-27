Indian security forces nab terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir, grenade recovered

Police in India's Jammu and Kashmir arrested a terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taeba outfit, officials said on Saturday.

"On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in village Nagbal Chandoosa, a joint MVCP was established by Police & Army (52RR) at Shranz Crossing Nagbal Chandoosa. During checking, one suspected person who was coming from Shrunz towards Nagbal Chandoosa tried to flee after noticing a joint naka party but was apprehended tactfully," a police spokesperson said in an official statement.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Mohd Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa locality, reports in the local media said.

During the search, one grenade was recovered from his possession.

Earlier on Friday, May 26, India's security forces arrested an associate of the banned terror group Hizbul Mujahideen along with a Chinese grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The terror associate was identified as Mohd Yousaf Chouhan of Chhar Cherji village in Kishtwar. Search operations, grenade findings follow in several regions Police teams along with the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a search operation in Cherji, Chicha and Padyarna areas of the district and arrested the Hizbul associate, they said.

On his disclosure, police recovered one Chinese grenade from Cherji area, the officials said. A major search operation has been launched in the area to nab active terrorists of the district and further develop leads into the case, they added. Security situation improved in Jammu and Kashmir The proactive approach of security forces in the aftermath of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack has led to a huge improvement in the situation in Kashmir, a senior CRPF official had said on the fourth anniversary of the strike that killed 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.

In the attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in the south Kashmir district on this day in 2019, an explosive-laden vehicle hit a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy at Lethpora when it was heading from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway-44.

"The situation in Kashmir has improved post the Pulwama attack. Stone pelting incidents do not take place anymore while ‘hartals’ have come to an end. Record tourists are arriving in Kashmir," CRPF Inspector General (Operations) M S Bhatia told reporters after a wreath laying ceremony at the Pulwama Martyrs’ Memorial, around 21 kilometres from Srinagar earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

