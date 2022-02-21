Indian PM Narendra Modi wishes Queen Elizabeth II speedy recovery and prays for her good health

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday (February 20). Queen has received three jabs of the Covid vaccine.

"I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and pray for her good health," wrote PM Modi while retweeting UK PM Boris Johnson's tweet.

Buckingham Palace on Sunday informed that Queen Elizabeth II has been tested Covid positive and she is receiving medical attention. The 95-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week.

The Palace said, "The queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

After a statement was released by the Palace, Johnson wrote, "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

Queen's health remained a matter of concern of late. Especially after the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch spent a night in the hospital last October for an unspecified ailment.

A few days ago, Elizabeth said that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

Apart from the Queen, her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall recently contracted COVID-19.