Queen Elizabeth II tests Covid positive: List of British Royals who previously tested positive for coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and receiving medical attention, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday (20 February).

The Palace further informed that the 95-year-old Queen is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," the Palace said.

Not just Covid, the health of the Queen remained in the headlines after the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch spent a night in the hospital last October for an unspecified ailment.

A few days ago, Elizabeth said that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

If we talk about Covid, before Queen, several other members of Britain's Royal Family have had Covid throughout the pandemic. Here's a list:

Prince Charles

Recently, 73-year-old Prince Charles pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A Palace source said he had met Queen Elizabeth II just days before.

Charles, who is Prince of Wales and the heir to the throne was forced to self-isolate after testing positive.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Just days after Prince Charles' contracted Covid, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also contracted the Covid virus on February 14. She has made any public appearances since. The 74-year-old caught the virus for the first time. On the other hand, her husband Prince Charles contracted Covid for the second time.

A Clarence House spokesman said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines."

Prince William

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge had tested positive for coronavirus in 2020 April, British media reported citing Palace sources. Prince William had contracted the virus at the time when his father, the Prince of Wales had also tested positive.

However, the news of William testing positive for the virus was not made public but sources claimed that he had been 'hit pretty hard' by the virus and there were times when he had struggled to breathe.

Sir Timothy Laurence

Sir Timothy Laurence, who is the husband of Princess Anne, had tested positive for Covid in December 2021.

As per reports, the 66-year-old had isolated with his wife at their country estate in Gloucestershire's Gatcombe Park.

Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer, who is Princess Diana's brother revealed that he had Covid back in September 2020.

