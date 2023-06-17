Indian PM Modi proposes African Union's full membership at New Delhi's G20 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a significant move to amplify Africa's representation on the global stage and shape the future of international affairs. According to sources, PM Modi has written to his G20 counterparts, proposing the African Union's full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, as requested by the African Union. Advocacy for a just, inclusive global architecture Prime Minister Modi has taken a leading role in championing this proposal, demonstrating his strong support and advocacy for it, the sources said adding PM believes that granting full membership to the African Union in the G20 would be a step towards establishing a more just, fair, inclusive, and representative global architecture and governance.

PM Modi particularly emphasises the importance of amplifying the voice of countries from the Global South, especially African nations, on international platforms. Prioritising african countries in G20 agenda As part of India's G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Modi has been dedicated to incorporating the priorities of African countries into the G20 agenda.

India and Africa share deep historical and cultural ties, making them natural partners. During a recent address at the 18th CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on 'India-Africa Growth Partnership' in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal highlighted the influence of Mahatma Gandhi's principles of truth and non-violence, which originated in South Africa, as well as the legacy carried forward by Nelson Mandela. Promoting Africa's global rise Minister Goyal stressed that India strongly believes in the global significance of Africa's rise and is actively working to achieve this ambition in an accelerated manner.

India aims to become the voice of the Global South, representing their interests at multilateral forums. The minister emphasised the need to create a powerful collective voice from the Global South to shape global geopolitics and ensure equitable and inclusive growth. India's support for Africa Goyal reiterated that India is a true friend and ally to Africa, providing support during times of need. India assisted African nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the provision of medicines, vaccines, and other essential equipment. India's actions reflect the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, considering the world as one family.

Overall, Prime Minister Modi's proposal to grant the African Union full membership in the G20 demonstrates India's commitment to strengthening Africa's representation and partnership in shaping global affairs.