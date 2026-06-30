/Indian PM Modi likely to visit US, Canada in December for G20, CEPA pact

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could travel to the United States and Canada in December, in what could be significant steps to deepen economic and strategic partnerships with both nations. The US leg of the trip will centre on the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami on 14-15 December. The United States is hosting the summit for the first time since 2009 as it marks its 250th anniversary. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed that an invitation has been extended. The summit is expected to take place at Trump National Doral Miami.

Earlier this month, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, Indian PM Modi met US President Donald Trump. The meeting came amid broader discussions on global issues including trade, technology. India also raised the issue of the killing of Indian sailors off the coast of Oman by the US military. The US military claims that they were onboard vessels which were part of shadow fleets bringing oil from Iran.

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US Ambassador Gor has several times highlighted the personal rapport between the two leaders, and signalling that President Trump is likely to visit India next year. Speaking at USISPF leadership summit, he said, "trying to nail down [on Quad summit]...that will include President Trump coming to India". An interim trade agreement between the two countries is also said to be progressing with hopes by the US side that it will get to the "finishing line" but Delhi is seeking a "competitive advantage" when it comes to tariff rates.

In Canada, Indian PM Modi's likely visit is expected to be contingent on progress towards concluding negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The two countries formally launched CEPA talks late last year with the aim of doubling bilateral trade to $50bn by 2030.

PM Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the margins of the same G7 gathering in France. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of CEPA negotiations and reaffirmed their goal of concluding the deal this year. Carney also extended an invitation for a visit to Canada.